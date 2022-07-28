Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SpiceJet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
38.30 INR   -0.39%
12:27aIndian shares hit 2-month high on finance boost
RE
07/27India's SpiceJet falls over 9% after aviation regulator halves capacity
RE
07/27India aviation regulator orders SpiceJet to operate at 50% approved fleet -ET Now
RE
Indian shares hit 2-month high on finance boost

07/28/2022 | 12:27am EDT
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped to near two-month highs on Thursday, lifted by gains in non-bank lender Bajaj Finance after its quarterly earnings beat expectations, and as the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates on expected lines.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.74% at 16,765.2, as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.87% to 55,299.37, touching their highest level since June 3.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's 0.75 percentage point hike in interest rates, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments dismissing chances of a recession gave markets some relief.

Bajaj Finance surged 5.8% to its highest in nearly three months, topping gains on the Nifty 50, after the non-bank lender reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results.

Tata Motors slid 2.8% in its biggest intraday drop in over a month after the automaker reported a bigger loss, hit by a jump in costs.

SpiceJet dived 9.3% to a March 2020 low after India's aviation regulator on Wednesday halved the budget carrier's capacity citing recent safety snags.

Nifty 50 components Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv and SBI Life Insurance are scheduled to report results later in the day.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.69926 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 2.14% 6393.75 End-of-day quote.-8.36%
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED 7.16% 14265.95 Delayed Quote.-18.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.2166 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.77958 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.02143 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.012534 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.62733 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
NIFTY 50 0.95% 16800.65 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED 1.55% 1156.1 End-of-day quote.-3.36%
SENSEX BSE30 0.99% 55816.32 Real-time Quote.-4.18%
SPICEJET LIMITED -0.39% 38.3 End-of-day quote.-43.76%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.66% 443.95 End-of-day quote.-7.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 69 171 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2022 -11 624 M -145 M -145 M
Net Debt 2022 77 212 M 966 M 966 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 049 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 10 279
Free-Float 39,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 38,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Taneja Chief Financial Officer
Chandan Sand Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Anurag Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPICEJET LIMITED-43.76%290
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-7.56%23 481
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-25.22%8 727
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-11.66%4 615
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-21.96%2 304
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-40.46%1 997