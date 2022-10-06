Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SpiceJet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
38.45 INR   +0.92%
12:12aIndian shares rise on metals, IT boost; SpiceJet jumps
RE
10/05India's SpiceJet jumps on report of likely 10 billion rupees govt loan
RE
09/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as Fed flags more rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares rise on metals, IT boost; SpiceJet jumps

10/06/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, in line with Asian peers, helped by gains in metals, tech and auto companies, with investors eyeing quarterly updates from companies ahead of corporate earnings season.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.54% at 17,364.30 as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5% at 58,353.9. The markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd surged about 9% on Thursday after a report said that the budget airline is expected to receive an additional 10 billion Indian rupees ($122.7 million) loan under the government's modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 4% after India's competition regulator on Tuesday approved a merger between the company and Indian unit of Japan's Sony.

The Nifty metals index rose 1.4%, while the IT and auto indexes gained 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.80% 17411.9 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
NIFTY 500 0.94% 15106.8 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
SENSEX BSE30 2.25% 58065.47 Real-time Quote.-0.32%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.25% 9984 Delayed Quote.-32.65%
SPICEJET LIMITED 0.92% 38.45 End-of-day quote.-43.54%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED 6.17% 284.65 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
All news about SPICEJET LIMITED
12:12aIndian shares rise on metals, IT boost; SpiceJet jumps
RE
10/05India's SpiceJet jumps on report of likely 10 billion rupees govt loan
RE
09/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as Fed flags more rate hikes
RE
09/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as Fed signals more rate hikes
RE
09/21Indian shares seen opening lower as Fed projects more rate hikes
RE
09/21India's air safety watchdog extends restriction on SpiceJet
RE
09/20Indian shares set to open lower ahead of Fed rate hike decision
RE
09/17SpiceJet settles with another Max lessor Goshawk Aviation Limited and affiliates
AQ
09/17SpiceJet successfully concludes Haj pilgrimage special flights
AQ
09/17SpiceJet launches Taxi Service for seamless passenger experience
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPICEJET LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 674 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2022 -10 652 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2022 77 212 M 946 M 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 141 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 10 279
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart SPICEJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SpiceJet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPICEJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 38,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Chandan Sand Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Anurag Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPICEJET LIMITED-43.54%284
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-22.53%19 693
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-27.90%8 416
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-14.70%4 700
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-21.59%2 316
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-15.56%1 509