Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SpiceJet Limited    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SpiceJet : India gears up for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'

01/11/2021 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds detail, comment)

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian carrier Spicejet carried a large consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from the city of Pune to the capital New Delhi on Tuesday in preparation for what it called the world's biggest ever inoculation drive.

The private carrier will transport bulk vaccine consignments to several cities as state authorities prepare to launch the distribution process.

"Today marks the beginning of a long and decisive phase in India's fight against the pandemic and SpiceJet is proud to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind," the airline's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, said.

COVID-19 cases rose by 12,584 on Tuesday - the lowest daily increase in several months - to 10.48 million and number of deaths increased by 167 to 151,327.

Health officials in several states told Reuters they were ready to receive their first consignments.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home-state, Gujarat, officials said vaccine distribution was their top priority.

"These vaccines will be taken to the cold storage from the airport and swiftly delivered to vaccination booths," said Nitin Patel, the deputy chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi's government Monday signed purchase agreements with Pune-based vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, to buy Covishield — over a week after approving the vaccine.

Senior officials are discussing the terms of the deal with the Serum Institute, hoping to bring down prices below $3 per shot. The negotiations have delayed the roll-out of the immunization programme.

(Additional reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi, Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad, Saurabh Sharma in Lucknow, Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar, Subrata Nagchoudhary in Kolkata, Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Himani Sarkar, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.27% 7566 Delayed Quote.3.17%
SPICEJET LIMITED -1.07% 92.85 End-of-day quote.-2.21%
All news about SPICEJET LIMITED
01/11SPICEJET : India gears up for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
RE
01/07MARKET CHATTER : SpiceJet Creates Delivery Network to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccin..
MT
01/06Indian Stocks Fail to Maintain Profits; BEML Bags $104 Million Order from Ind..
MT
01/06SPICEJET : Indian Budget Airline SpiceJet Launches 21 New Flights
MT
2020SPICEJET : Partners with Skyways Air Services for Transportation of COVID-19 Vac..
MT
2020Indian shares settle 1% higher on IT stocks boost
RE
2020Indian shares adrfit in volatile session, Reliance top drag
RE
2020Sensex, Nifty hammered as UK shuts after new COVID-19 strain
RE
2020Indian shares hammered as UK shuts after new COVID-19 strain
RE
2020SPICEJET : Plans to Launch 30 New Domestic Flights
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61 671 M 840 M 840 M
Net income 2021 -16 940 M -231 M -231 M
Net Debt 2021 192 B 2 611 M 2 611 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 752 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 16 288
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart SPICEJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SpiceJet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPICEJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 92,85 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ajay Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Taneja Chief Financial Officer
Ashish Vikram Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Shiwani Singh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Anurag Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPICEJET LIMITED-2.21%769
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES1.78%27 731
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-4.88%8 278
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-13.10%3 099
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-1.88%3 008
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-3.79%1 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ