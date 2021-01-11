SpiceJet : India gears up for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'

(Adds detail, comment)
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian carrier
Spicejet carried a large consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from
the city of Pune to the capital New Delhi on Tuesday in
preparation for what it called the world's biggest ever
inoculation drive.
The private carrier will transport bulk vaccine consignments
to several cities as state authorities prepare to launch the
distribution process.
"Today marks the beginning of a long and decisive phase in
India's fight against the pandemic and SpiceJet is proud to
assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of
mankind," the airline's chairman and managing director, Ajay
Singh, said.
COVID-19 cases rose by 12,584 on Tuesday - the lowest daily
increase in several months - to 10.48 million and number of
deaths increased by 167 to 151,327.
Health officials in several states told Reuters they were
ready to receive their first consignments.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home-state, Gujarat,
officials said vaccine distribution was their top priority.
"These vaccines will be taken to the cold storage from the
airport and swiftly delivered to vaccination booths," said Nitin
Patel, the deputy chief minister of Gujarat.
Modi's government Monday signed purchase agreements with
Pune-based vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, to
buy Covishield — over a week after approving the vaccine.
Senior officials are discussing the terms of the deal with
the Serum Institute, hoping to bring down prices below $3 per
shot. The negotiations have delayed the roll-out of the
immunization programme.
