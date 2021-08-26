Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SpiceJet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SpiceJet : India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month

08/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A SpiceJet Boeing 737 passenger aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it expects Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets in its fleet to return to service at the end of September following a settlement struck with lessor Avolon on leases of the aircraft.

Around 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service following a nearly two-year safety ban, with 30 airlines already restarting their MAX aircraft services.

The resumption of MAX aircraft services in India would be subject to regulatory approvals, SpiceJet said. The country's air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Avolon declined to comment.

SpiceJet, which said earlier this month it was in discussions with aircraft lessors of MAX aircraft to restructure present leases, did not provide any further details on the settlement https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0c9e7a01-f010-42fe-b8ad-e483856d5903.pdf.

With easing of the travel restrictions and increasing pace of vaccinations, there might be some pick-up in air traffic and SpiceJet's settlement to restart MAX aircraft could help it to get back on track, said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

"However, higher ATF (Air Turbine Fuel) prices might hurt margins and operability," Chepa added.

With 13 737 MAX planes grounded, SpiceJet, India's second-largest airline by market share and the only one in the country to fly the aircraft, had said it was in talks with Boeing for compensation towards costs and losses it has suffered.

Boeing continues to work with global regulators to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service, the U.S. planemaker said in a statement to Reuters, while declining to comment on the compensation.

The ban followed two crashes five months apart which killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic.

SpiceJet has fallen 24.4% this year, as of last close.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Rama Venkat


© Reuters 2021
All news about SPICEJET LIMITED
05:18aSPICEJET : India's SpiceJet expects to restart Boeing MAX service by next month
RE
02:00aIndian aviation watchdog plans tough new drug abuse rules
RE
08/17Spicexpress and Logistics Private Limited agreed to acquire Cargo and logisti..
CI
08/16SPICEJET : Widens Consolidated Loss on COVID-19 Hit
MT
08/16Indian shares unchanged as metals offset losses in energy stocks
RE
08/13Spicejet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
08/12SPICEJET : India set to clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again soon -report
RE
08/12Indian shares close at record highs; inflation data in focus
RE
08/11SPICEJET : Acuite Ratings & Research Raises Rating on Spicejet's Bank Loans to B..
MT
08/10SPICEJET : Through Hell, High-Water And COVID-19 – Hell Or High-Water Prov..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPICEJET LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 53 977 M 727 M 727 M
Net income 2021 -9 034 M -122 M -122 M
Net Debt 2021 162 B 2 185 M 2 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43 057 M 580 M 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 16 288
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart SPICEJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SpiceJet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPICEJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 71,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Taneja Chief Financial Officer
Ashish Vikram Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Chandan Sand Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Anurag Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPICEJET LIMITED-24.59%580
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.9.95%30 322
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.27.77%13 046
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD26.65%4 361
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY0.12%3 358
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.56.56%2 229