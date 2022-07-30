Log in
    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
38.30 INR   +3.65%
05:49aSpiceJet lessor asks Indian regulator to de-register 3 planes
RE
07/28India's SpiceJet says airplane aborted Mumbai takeoff due to caution alert
RE
07/28Indian shares at 12-week high, Bajaj Finance surges
RE
SpiceJet lessor asks Indian regulator to de-register 3 planes

07/30/2022 | 05:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man looks out through a window with an advertisement of SpiceJet Airline, on a commercial building in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A Dubai-based lessor of SpiceJet Ltd has asked India's aviation regulator to deregister three of the budget airline's planes as SpiceJet struggles with high costs and maintenance challenges.

The United Arab Emirates aeronautics firm AWAS did not specify why it was seeking to deregister the three Boeing 737s in Friday's notification, published by India's aviation regulator.

SpiceJet told Reuters it was returning older aircraft in a phased manner, including these three aircraft, as a part of modernization plan.

"These returns have been planned and will not have any impact on our operations," a company spokesman said by email. SpiceJet returned 12 old Boeing aircraft to lessors last year, the statement said.

AWAS did not immediately reply to a email seeking comment.

India's director general of civil aviation on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to halve its departures for eight weeks after technical problems raised safety concerns.

Lessors typically apply for deregistration when lease agreements are terminated for reasons including nonpayment of lease rentals.

AWAS filed its request under Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisations provisions, which are typically filed after payment negotiations between a lessor and airline fail.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPICEJET LIMITED 3.65% 38.3 End-of-day quote.-43.76%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.14% 159.31 Delayed Quote.-20.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 69 171 M 872 M 872 M
Net income 2022 -11 624 M -147 M -147 M
Net Debt 2022 77 212 M 973 M 973 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 049 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 10 279
Free-Float 39,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajay Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Taneja Chief Financial Officer
Chandan Sand Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Anurag Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPICEJET LIMITED-43.76%291
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-11.02%22 603
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-23.66%8 909
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-16.17%4 326
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.6.71%3 152
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-38.35%2 068