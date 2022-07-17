Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SpiceJet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
38.15 INR   -0.26%
03:35aTechnical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi
RE
12:20aTechnical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI
RE
07/06India's aviation watchdog pulls up SpiceJet over safety lapses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

07/17/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, July 17 (Reuters) - India's biggest airline, IndiGo, said on Sunday it had diverted a plane to Karachi in neighbouring Pakistan due to a "technical defect", the second such incident for an Indian carrier involving an unscheduled landing in less than two weeks.

The flight was meant to go to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad. It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect," IndiGo said in a statement to the media.

"Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi."

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, it said.

SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.

India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following lifting of COVID restrictions. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Neha Arora; Editing by Rupam Jain and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 1.41% 1785.85 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
SPICEJET LIMITED -0.26% 38.15 End-of-day quote.-43.98%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.40% 147.74 Delayed Quote.-26.91%
All news about SPICEJET LIMITED
03:35aTechnical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi
RE
12:20aTechnical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI
RE
07/06India's aviation watchdog pulls up SpiceJet over safety lapses
RE
07/06Indian shares gain on finance, consumer boost after overnight oil selloff
RE
07/06India's aviation watchdog pulls up SpiceJet over safety lapses
RE
06/21'Perfect storm' for airlines facing strong U.S. dollar and high oil prices
RE
06/16Indian carrier SpiceJet hikes fares up to 15% on fuel, forex costs
RE
06/06Indian shares fall for second session as cement makers slump
RE
06/01QUICK UPDATE : Spicejet Strengthens Its International And Domestic Network With New Flight..
AQ
06/01QUICK UPDATE : Spicejet Introduces New Flight Connecting New Delhi And Pantnagar
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPICEJET LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 138 M 880 M 880 M
Net income 2022 -11 624 M -146 M -146 M
Net Debt 2022 77 230 M 969 M 969 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 959 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 10 279
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart SPICEJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SpiceJet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPICEJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 38,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Singh Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Taneja Chief Financial Officer
Chandan Sand Secretary, Senior VP-Legal & Compliance Officer
Anurag Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPICEJET LIMITED-43.98%288
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-7.61%23 469
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-19.43%9 398
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-8.23%4 727
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-18.57%2 404
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-38.16%2 075