Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

NEW DELHI, July 17 (Reuters) - India's biggest airline,
IndiGo, said on Sunday it had diverted a plane to Karachi in
neighbouring Pakistan due to a "technical defect", the second
such incident for an Indian carrier involving an unscheduled
landing in less than two weeks.
The flight was meant to go to Sharjah in the United Arab
Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad. It was not
immediately clear when the incident occurred.
"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad
was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect,"
IndiGo said in a statement to the media.
"Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the
aircraft was diverted to Karachi."
IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to
bring passengers back to Hyderabad, it said.
SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi
to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel
indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog
to issue a warning notice.
India has seen a strong revival in domestic and
international air travel in the months following lifting of
COVID restrictions.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Neha Arora; Editing by Rupam Jain
and William Mallard)