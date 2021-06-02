Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Belgium: SPIE is helping create a new energy-efficient production unit for Aviko

06/02/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Belgium: SPIE is helping create a new energy-efficient production unit for Aviko

Brussels, 2 June 2021 - SPIE Belgium, the Belgian subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, is helping create a new production unit for Aviko, at Poperinge. Production is expected to start in September 2021.

At the end of 2019, Aviko, one of Europe's biggest transformers of potatoes into various derived products, started work on its brand-new production unit at Poperinge (West Flanders). The unit will produce 175,000 tonnes of frozen chips and 11,000 tonnes of potato flakes a year. The new site will also employ 155 staff members. Aviko and SPIE have already collaborated in the Netherlands. In Belgium, this is a new collaboration involving two operational units from the Industry division at SPIE Belgium, namely Industry Mouscron and Industry Aalter.

Industry Mouscron secured the 'medium-voltage distribution', 'low-voltage distribution', 'ICT', 'fire detection', and 'utilities' lots, including the installation of lighting with sockets. The operational unit is responsible for installing all the electrical equipment and finishing off all the installations in the various buildings, including installation of wireless networks, cameras and access control equipment, telephony, and fire detection equipment. 'The customer's main concern is to create a building that is energy-efficient. This is why so much attention is being paid to sustainability in terms of the design, creation, and commissioning of the new factory,' stresses Pieter Masselin, the Project Manager at Industry Mouscron. 'Among other things, this translates into combined energy efficiency, minimal loss of materials, full reuse of residual materials and water, solar panels on the roof, and a state-of-the-art cold room. This project also requires our teams on the ground to show considerable adaptability and technical expertise. And this is another area where SPIE Belgium can make a difference.'

As for Industry Aalter, it secured the project to supply and install a new piping system for vapour and condensate. 'We are currently managing the initial phase, i.e. the building itself, with the machinery being installed at the same time - which is pretty unusual. We see this phase as a nice challenge that allows us to showcase some of our main strengths like experience, flexibility, and safety,' explains Ben Castelein, the Project Manager at Industry Aalter. 'The site is subject to very strict rules on a day-to-day basis regarding both safety and health on account of Covid-19. SPIE has already been congratulated on numerous occasions for its approach, its equipment, and its active involvement in the various processes. Something great has been created, with design and implementation complementing each other in an exciting way - the kind of mission we at SPIE really enjoy.'

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPIE SA
05:11aBELGIUM : SPIE is helping create a new energy-efficient production unit for Avik..
PU
06/01BROADBAND EXPANSION : SPIE expands Deutsche Bahn's fibre-optic network between H..
PU
06/01SPIE  : France launches the seventh edition of Disability Awareness Month to rai..
PU
05/31SPIE  : awarded contract to upgrade and optimise hot water systems at HMP Perth,..
PU
05/27GERMANY  : SPIE receives national service contract for the charging infrastructu..
PU
05/21SPIE  : to modernise Neckarsulm transformer station on behalf of Netze BW and pr..
PU
05/21SPIE  : to modernise Neckarsulm transformer station on behalf of Netze BW and pr..
PU
05/20Bouygues ups telecoms guidance, signals more investments
RE
05/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Sonova, Berkshire Hathaway...
05/17SPIE  : acquires Valorel in France
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 054 M 8 611 M 8 611 M
Net income 2021 168 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 1 333 M 1 627 M 1 627 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 3 182 M 3 898 M 3 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 45 851
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,15 €
Last Close Price 19,87 €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Tanja Rückert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIE SA11.57%3 898
VINCI15.49%64 161
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%32 290
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.82%28 432
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.08%21 693
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 439