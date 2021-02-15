Log in
Employee shareholding: with more than 6% of the capital, SPIE employees become the Group's second largest shareholder

02/15/2021 | 05:37pm GMT
Cergy, 15 February 2021 - In 2020, SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services, carried out its fourth employee shareholding plan since its IPO in 2015, the second with the maximum 30% discount allowed under the PACTE act1.

The capital increase linked to the SHARE FOR YOU 2020 plan, in which more than 6,000 employees participated, results in the 'SPIE for you' employee shareholding fund holding 5.58% of the company's capital as at 31 December 2020.

In addition to the shares held by the 'SPIE for you' employee shareholding fund, the shares subscribed directly by the Group's German employees represent 0.53% of SPIE's capital.

In total, the Group's employees hold 6.11% of the capital, which, places SPIE among the top 10 SBF 1202 companies regarding employee shareholding. By way of comparison, the share of capital held by employees in SBF 120 companies is on average 2.4%.

As evidence of the importance given to employee participation in the company's capital, SPIE has, since 1997, always chosen to offer representation on its Board of Directors to the employee shareholding fund.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SPIE, declares: « with 6.11% of the capital, the Group's employees are now SPIE's second largest shareholder. This strong representation is a sign of confidence and a proof of their willingness to be associated with the company's performance on a long-term basis. For that, I thank them. We will continue to regularly offer all employees the opportunity to buy into the Group's capital or to increase their holding, under the advantageous terms of employee savings plans. »

1 The PACTE Act, short for 'Plan d'Action pour la Croissance et la Transformation de l'Entreprise' (Action Plan for Business Growth and Transformation, in English), was promulgated in France on 22 May 2019.

2 The SBF 120 (Société des Bourses Françaises 120 Index) is a French stock market index, to which SPIE belongs and which includes, in addition to the 40 companies tracked by the CAC 40, a further 80 companies, giving a more global view of stock market dynamism. Its component stocks are the most liquid, selected from among the 200 largest market capitalisations on the Paris stock exchange.

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 17:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
