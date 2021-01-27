Increasing energy efficiency in Wülfrath : SPIE will operate 2,380 street lights over the next 15 years and install 1,500 LED lights

Wülfrath, 27 January 2021 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has been awarded a contract by the city of Wülfrath to operate the street lights in the city area for the next 15 years and carry out a modernisation of more than 1,500 lights by converting them to LED technology. This will generate savings of more than 1.5 million euros and around 2,600 tonnes of CO2 over the contract term, making a significant contribution to climate protection. The multi-technical service provider prevailed with an innovative operation and modernisation concept in the public tender.

Professional operational management round the clock Since 1 January 2021, the six-member team led by Project Manager Markus Schlick from SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa's CityNetworks & Grids operational division has been operating a total of 2,380 light points in Wülfrath. 'Our contract covers operational management, including maintenance and repair of the street lights, with fault reporting and damage repair around the clock, 365 days a year', says Markus Schlick. Inventory and operational documentation will be recorded in the Lux Data management information system in the future. 'Citizens can also access it directly via an online platform and report faults. Our technicians are informed at short notice via an app, so there are no long waiting times', explains Ulrike Aschendorf from SPIE Lighting Management. Peter Pfannenstiel, Head of the CityNetworks & Grids operational division and Managing Director of SPIE SAG, adds: 'We have a lot of experience in the field of street lighting: our operational management currently covers around 160,000 light points. In addition, there are 7,000,000 light points for which we provide maintenance and repair as a service provider for municipal utilities and cities.' Efficient modernisation generates savings This year, SPIE will also modernise more than 1,500 street lights in the Wülfrath municipal area and upgrade them with the latest LED technology. 'As a result of our services, the city can expect energy savings of 1.5 million euros over the 15-year contract period', says Markus Schlick. 'CO2 emissions will also be reduced by around 173,000 kilograms annually - in other words, by a total of 2,600 tonnes over the entire contract term. Thanks to the modernisation, the new LED lights contribute to climate protection and also provide insect-friendly light', said the delighted former mayor, Dr Claudia Panke, at the signing of the contract. Many years of trusting cooperation SPIE has been taking care of Wülfrath's street lighting for years - but as a service provider for the previous operator. 'The customer wants to get the best possible service and works very sustainably. It expects a high level of reliability with the greatest possible flexibility from us,' says Markus Schlick. 'In addition to the trusting cooperation in the lighting network that has been proven for many years, we can now also score points with our concepts including consultation on the topics of smart city and digitalisation', concludes the Project Manager.