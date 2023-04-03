Netherlands: SPIE collaborates on Tennet's 2GW land stations to connect onshore and offshore grid

Borssele, 3 April 2023 - SPIE Nederland, the Dutch subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has been selected by Tennet, to participate in the realization of the 2GW land station for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha project at the Borssele location. This collaboration is conducted for the next four years within TenneT's 'Offshore Grid - 2GW land stations' framework agreement. After final authorization by the State, the realization of other TenneT land stations will be added.

From 2024 onwards, TenneT will connect offshore wind farms according to a new innovative 2GW standard. With this new standard, the power generated by offshore wind farms will be delivered to land via a high-voltage direct-current connection (HVDC). The onshore substations form the link between the offshore wind farms and the high-voltage grid by converting the direct current to alternating current. The 525 kV voltage is transformed to 380 kV, making it suitable for the Dutch high-voltage grid.

Under this new contract, SPIE will focus its expertise on building-related installations. Richard van Gils, Tender Manager at SPIE Nederland explains, "We are already collaborating with Dura Vermeer on the realisation of central services building at various TenneT sites. We have such a good working relationship that we entered this tender together. Therefore, we are familiar with TenneT's safety and quality protocols and adhere to them, while also upholding our own standards. Because we know how important they are to TenneT, we made these factors stand out in the tender. This project fits perfectly with SPIE's ambition to play an active role in the energy transition of the Netherlands."

After Dura Vermeer and De Kok Staalbouw complete the halls, SPIE will commence work on the lighting and power installation. The teams will also install access control systems and fire alarm and evacuation systems. Additionally, they will handle the data cabling, heating, and cooling systems, water installation, plumbing, sewerage, and emergency power systems, among other things. The intermediate building will house the central services building of the land station. Ultimately, it will be a facility with mostly large technology rooms and only one workplace. "We collaborate with all parties in BIM (Building Information Modeling), which allows us to work quickly and safely. Our systems are integrated with the HVDC equipment that will be installed later. Here, during the engineering phase we consider accessibility and maintainability of the equipment, and the building will be designed as functional as possible", says Richard van Gils. The issues of safety, BIM, planning, and sustainability were decisive for TenneT to partner with these parties.

