Cergy, 20 September 2023 - Notice to holders of the €400 million sustainability-linked senior unsecured bonds settled in cash and/or convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ORNANEs) due 2028 issued by SPIE SA (ISIN FR001400F2K3) (the "Bonds")

Capitalised terms that are not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions").

Bondholders are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to shareholders of the interim dividend of €0.22 per share on 22 September 2023 which constitutes a Surplus Dividend in accordance with the Condition 16.7.2(J) of the Conditions, the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 3,033.0603 Shares per each Bond to 3,051.5545 Shares per each Bond, with effect from 22 September 2023.