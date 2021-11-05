Press release - Quarterly information at September 30th, 2021
11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Press release
Quarterly information at September 30th, 2021
Continued good momentum
EBITA margin above 2019 level
Full-year margin outlook improved further
Cergy, November 5th, 2021
Group revenue in line with pre-crisis level
9m 2021 revenue: €5,031.4 million, up +6.2% year-on-year (+5.6% organic) and in line (+0.4%) with 9m 2019 level
Q3 revenue up +1.1% compared with Q3 2020 (-1.5% organic): continued solid trends in France and Germany, rebound in Oil & Gas and Nuclear, offset by decrease in UK commercial installation and phasing in Dutch telecom services
EBITA margin above 2019 level
9m 2021 EBITA at €269.9 million, up +42.3% vs. 9m 2020 and 2.2% higher than in 9m 2019
9m 2021 EBITA margin up 140 bps compared to 9m 2020 and 10 bps higher than in 9m 2019
Q3 EBITA margin up +30 bps vs. 2019, thanks to continued improvement in North-Western Europe
Strong delivery on bolt-on M&A, focused on Germany & Central Europe and ICT services
- 7 acquisitions since the beginning of the year, totalling €252 million annual revenue
Full-year margin outlook improved further
Revenue at or above 2019 level
EBITA margin above 2019 level, at 6.1%
Bolt-onacquisitions: total full-year revenue to be acquired in 2021 in excess of €250 million
Strong reduction in leverage ratio1, expected at around 2.0x at year-end
In millions of euros
2021/2020
(unaudited)
9m 2021
9m 2020
Change
9m 2019R2
Revenue
5,031.4
4,737.2
6.2%
5,012.5
Organic growth
+5.6%
-6.4%
+2.7%
EBITA
269.9
189.7
42.3%
264.0
EBITA margin
5.4%
4.0%
140 bps
5.3%
Ratio of net debt at end December to pro forma EBITDA for the full year, excluding the impact of IFRS 16
Restated to include the contribution of SPIE UK's schools facility management activity, reintegrated into the continued perimeter in June 2020 (previously under a divesture process)
1
Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO, commented: 'SPIE's results for the first nine months of the year confirm a strong rebound compared to 2020. I am particularly pleased with the progress of our EBITA margin, which exceeded 2019 level. SPIE is very active on the bolt-on M&A front this year, with 7 acquisitions completed so far, totalling €252 million of annual revenue. We improved further our 2021 EBITA margin outlook, at 6.1% for the full year. As we showed at our ESG investor event in September, there are clear skies ahead for SPIE: our positioning as a key enabler of the energy transition is opening vast business opportunities, already visible in our dynamic order intake, that will enhance our growth and margin as soon as 2022.'
Revenue
Revenue reached €5,031.4 million in the first nine months of 2021, up +6.2% year-on-year. Revenue grew +5.6% organically, net changes in perimeter accounted for +0.9% and currency movements for -0.2%.
In millions of euros
9m 2021
9m 2020
France
1,929.6
1,695.6
Germany & CE
1,810.7
1,710.7
of which Germany
1,510.5
1,422.2
North-Western Europe
955.7
990.3
Oil & Gas and Nuclear
335.5
340.5
Group
5,031.4
4,737.2
o/w
o/w
o/w
organic
external
o/w
foreign
Change
growth
growth
disposal1
exchange
+13.8%
+13.6%
+0.2%
-
-
+3.4%
+2.8%
-
-0.3%
+5.8%
+6.2%
+4.2%
+2.0%
-
-
-2.6%
-
-1.1%
+0.2%
-3.5%
+0.9%
-
-
-2.4%
-1.5%
+6.2%
+5.6%
+1.1%
-0.2%
-0.2%
Following a sharp rebound in H1, Q3 revenue was up +1.1% year-on-year and slightly down organically, by -1.5%. The market environment for our services remained favourable, driven by the energy transition and the digital transformation. Activity levels were high in France and Germany, Oil & Gas and Nuclear revenue rebounded, while revenue decreased in North-Western Europe due to a lower commercial installation activity in the UK as well as phasing impacts in telecom services in the Netherlands.
1 Disposal of SPIE's UK mobile maintenance activities, completed in March 2020
2
In millions of euros
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
France
654.3
642.4
Germany & CE
657.0
622.4
of which Germany
547.3
523.0
North-Western Europe
302.9
336.5
Oil & Gas and Nuclear
120.6
114.3
Group
1,734.8
1,715.6
o/w
o/w
o/w
organic
external
o/w
foreign
Change
growth
growth
disposal1
exchange
+1.9%
+1.4%
+0.5%
-
-
-0.6%
+6.3%
-
-0.1%
+5.6%
+4.6%
+0.2%
+4.4%
-
-
-11.1%
-
-
+1.1%
-10.0%
+5.6%
-
-
-0.1%
+5.5%
+1.1%
-1.5%
+2.5%
-
+0.2%
Compared to 2019, 9m 2021 revenue was higher by +0.4%, in line with the Group's full year outlook.
In millions of euros
9m 2021
9m 2019R2
France
1,929.6
1.909.9
Germany & CE
1,810.7
1,636.6
of which Germany
1,510.5
1,338.9
North-Western Europe
955.7
1,083.7
Oil & Gas and Nuclear
335.5
382.3
Group
5,031.4
5,012.5
o/w organic
Change
growth
+1.0%
-0.2%
+3.3%
+10.6%
+12.8%
+5.7%
-8.2%
-11.8%
-9.3%
-12.3%
+0.4%
-1.3%
France
Against a solid market backdrop, the France segment's revenue was markedly up in the first nine months of 2021, by +13.8% (+13.6% organically), and 1.0% above 2019 level. In the third quarter alone, revenue grew +1.9% (+1.4% organically).
Technical facility management was dynamic, driven by growing customer needs in energy efficiency and digital solutions, in the wake of the new regulation ('décret tertiaire') enforcing energy savings in French commercial buildings. Activity in telecom networks and smart city services remained high, and commercial installation was robust. Industrial services remained below pre-covid levels primarily due to aeronautics customers.
Disposal of SPIE's UK mobile maintenance activities, completed in March 2020
Restated to include the contribution of SPIE UK's schools facility management activity, reintegrated into the continued perimeter in June 2020 (previously under a divesture process)
3
Germany & Central Europe
The Germany & Central Europe segment's revenue grew +5.8% in the first nine months of 2021, including a strong +3.4% organic growth. The impact from external growth was +2.8%. Five acquisitions were completed since the beginning of the year, representing €177 million of annual revenue and strengthening the Group's positions in telecommunication infrastructure, HVAC1 and tunnel systems. Currency movements accounted for -0.3%.
After an excellent H1, revenue in Germany remained at a high level in Q3, stable compared to a very demanding 2020 comparison basis (+4.6% organic growth in Q3 2020). Business levels in Transmission & Distribution services, key enablers of the energy transition, remained sustainably high. Technical facility management and information and communication services were robust, and building technology and automation benefitted from high activity levels in datacenters.
In the rest of the segment, Switzerland reported good growth, while Central European countries were down overall due to delays in high-voltage projects in Hungary and Slovakia.
North-Western Europe
Revenue in the North-Western Europe segment decreased organically by -2.6% over the first nine months of 2021. The disposal of UK mobile maintenance activities in March 2020 had a -1.1% impact, and currency movements accounted for +0.2%.
The segment's revenue decreased in Q3, primarily due to a low activity in commercial installation in the UK, with a sharp decrease in datacenter activity compared to a very high level in Q3 last year, while the rest of the UK business was broadly stable. In the Netherlands, market trends were excellent in energy, transport and wet infrastructure. Industry services remained weak, and revenue in optic fiber roll-out was temporarily impacted by contract phasing. In Belgium, the building sector remained affected, while demand was high in energy and transport infrastructure services.
Oil & Gas and Nuclear
The Oil & Gas and Nuclear segment's revenue grew organically by +0.9% in the first nine months of the year, thanks to a +5.6% rebound in Q3. Currency movements accounted for -2.4%year-to-date, primarily stemming from the EUR/USD variation.
Oil & Gas Services revenue rebounded in Q3 thanks to a slight improvement in the market backdrop, as well as a good commercial performance.
1 Heating, ventilation, air-conditioning
4
After a strong H1, Nuclear Services continued to grow in Q3, despite the ongoing workload reduction on the Flamanville EPR contract.
EBITA
Group EBITA reached €269.9 million in the first nine months of 2021, markedly up, by +42.3%, compared to 2020. EBITA margin was 5.4%, up 140 basis points year-on-year.
Compared to the first nine months of 2019, EBITA was 2.2% higher and EBITA margin was 10 basis points higher. This good performance reflects a remarkable improvement in North-Western Europe. Compared to 2019, margins gaps in France and Germany & Central Europe continued to narrow. This trends evidence a clear potential for Group margin to increase further in 2022.
Full-yearrevenue acquired through bolt-on acquisitions in excess of €250 million (previously: 'well in excess of €200 million'); and
A strong reduction in the Group's leverage1, expected at around 2.0x at year-end
The proposed dividend pay-out ratio will remain at c.40% of Adjusted Net Income2 attributable to the Group.
The energy transition will support the Group's organic growth in the coming years
On September 20th, 2021, SPIE held an investor day focused on ESG, where the Group emphasised how the energy transition is at the core of its services. A pioneer in the implementation of the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities, with 41% of its 2020 revenue taxonomy-aligned, SPIE has looked beyond this taxonomy framework to identify all of its activities that contribute to (i) the shift to decarbonised electricity production, (ii) better energy efficiency of buildings, cities and industries and
Ratio of net debt at end December to pro forma EBITDA (including full-year impact of acquisitions), excluding the impact of IFRS 16
Adjusted for the amortisation of allocated goodwill and exceptional items
5
