Press release - Quarterly information at September 30th, 2021

Restated to include the contribution of SPIE UK's schools facility management activity, reintegrated into the continued perimeter in June 2020 (previously under a divesture process)

Ratio of net debt at end December to pro forma EBITDA for the full year, excluding the impact of IFRS 16

9m 2021 EBITA at €269.9 million, up +42.3% vs. 9m 2020 and 2.2% higher than in 9m 2019

Following a sharp rebound in H1, Q3 revenue was up +1.1% year-on-year and slightly down organically, by -1.5%. The market environment for our services remained favourable, driven by the energy transition and the digital transformation. Activity levels were high in France and Germany, Oil & Gas and Nuclear revenue rebounded, while revenue decreased in North-Western Europe due to a lower commercial installation activity in the UK as well as phasing impacts in telecom services in the Netherlands.

Revenue reached €5,031.4 million in the first nine months of 2021, up +6.2% year-on-year. Revenue grew +5.6% organically, net changes in perimeter accounted for +0.9% and currency movements for -0.2%.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO, commented: 'SPIE's results for the first nine months of the year confirm a strong rebound compared to 2020. I am particularly pleased with the progress of our EBITA margin, which exceeded 2019 level. SPIE is very active on the bolt-on M&A front this year, with 7 acquisitions completed so far, totalling €252 million of annual revenue. We improved further our 2021 EBITA margin outlook, at 6.1% for the full year. As we showed at our ESG investor event in September, there are clear skies ahead for SPIE: our positioning as a key enabler of the energy transition is opening vast business opportunities, already visible in our dynamic order intake, that will enhance our growth and margin as soon as 2022.'

Restated to include the contribution of SPIE UK's schools facility management activity, reintegrated into the continued perimeter in June 2020 (previously under a divesture process)

Technical facility management was dynamic, driven by growing customer needs in energy efficiency and digital solutions, in the wake of the new regulation ('décret tertiaire') enforcing energy savings in French commercial buildings. Activity in telecom networks and smart city services remained high, and commercial installation was robust. Industrial services remained below pre-covid levels primarily due to aeronautics customers.

Against a solid market backdrop, the France segment's revenue was markedly up in the first nine months of 2021, by +13.8% (+13.6% organically), and 1.0% above 2019 level. In the third quarter alone, revenue grew +1.9% (+1.4% organically).

Compared to 2019, 9m 2021 revenue was higher by +0.4%, in line with the Group's full year outlook.

Germany & Central Europe

The Germany & Central Europe segment's revenue grew +5.8% in the first nine months of 2021, including a strong +3.4% organic growth. The impact from external growth was +2.8%. Five acquisitions were completed since the beginning of the year, representing €177 million of annual revenue and strengthening the Group's positions in telecommunication infrastructure, HVAC1 and tunnel systems. Currency movements accounted for -0.3%.

After an excellent H1, revenue in Germany remained at a high level in Q3, stable compared to a very demanding 2020 comparison basis (+4.6% organic growth in Q3 2020). Business levels in Transmission & Distribution services, key enablers of the energy transition, remained sustainably high. Technical facility management and information and communication services were robust, and building technology and automation benefitted from high activity levels in datacenters.

In the rest of the segment, Switzerland reported good growth, while Central European countries were down overall due to delays in high-voltage projects in Hungary and Slovakia.

North-Western Europe

Revenue in the North-Western Europe segment decreased organically by -2.6% over the first nine months of 2021. The disposal of UK mobile maintenance activities in March 2020 had a -1.1% impact, and currency movements accounted for +0.2%.

The segment's revenue decreased in Q3, primarily due to a low activity in commercial installation in the UK, with a sharp decrease in datacenter activity compared to a very high level in Q3 last year, while the rest of the UK business was broadly stable. In the Netherlands, market trends were excellent in energy, transport and wet infrastructure. Industry services remained weak, and revenue in optic fiber roll-out was temporarily impacted by contract phasing. In Belgium, the building sector remained affected, while demand was high in energy and transport infrastructure services.

Oil & Gas and Nuclear

The Oil & Gas and Nuclear segment's revenue grew organically by +0.9% in the first nine months of the year, thanks to a +5.6% rebound in Q3. Currency movements accounted for -2.4%year-to-date, primarily stemming from the EUR/USD variation.

Oil & Gas Services revenue rebounded in Q3 thanks to a slight improvement in the market backdrop, as well as a good commercial performance.

1 Heating, ventilation, air-conditioning

4