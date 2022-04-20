Log in
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 11:35:17 am EDT
21.48 EUR   +2.29%
12:15pSPIE : (4) Combined voting and proxy form
PU
12:07pSPIE : (1bis) Addendum to the Meeting Brochure
PU
11:55aSPIE : (1) Meeting Brochure
PU
SPIE : (1bis) Addendum to the Meeting Brochure

04/20/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING

OF SPIE SA

ADDENDUM TO THE MEETING BROCHURE

SPIE SA

A French société anonyme with a capital of €76,570,614.00

Registered office: 10, avenue de l'Entreprise,5863 Cergy-Pontoise, France

32 712 825 RCS Pontoise

The Company published in the French legal newspaper, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°40 of April 4, 2022, the meeting notice to the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 11, 2022.

The meeting notice referred to an eleventh resolution entitled « Appointment of [●] as director », it being specified that the name of the director whose appointment was proposed to the Shareholders' General

Meeting would be provided at a later date, and, in any event, in the convening notice published by the Company in the BALO of April 20, 2022 at the latest.

In accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated April 12, 2022, it has been decided to submit the appointment of Mr. Christopher Delbrück to the approval of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 11, 2022. Should Mr. Christopher Delbrück be appointed as director by the

Shareholders' General Meeting, he will sit as an independent director on the Board of Directors.

As such, the text of the draft resolution mentioned in the meeting notice published in the BALO n°40 of April 4, 2022, has been amended as follows, the proposed amendment appearing in bold in the text:

ELEVENTH RESOLUTION

(Appointment of Mr. Christopher Delbrück as director)

The Shareholders' General Meeting, ruling under the conditions of quorum and majority required for Ordinary Shareholders' General Meetings, after noting the Board of Directors'

proposal, appoints Mr. Christopher Delbrück as director for a period of four years as from the end of the present shareholders' general meeting, in accordance with article 15 of the Company's article of association. His mandate will expire at the end of the Shareholders'

General Meeting called to rule on the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

The other resolutions appearing in the meeting notice published in the BALO n° 40 of April 4, 2022 remain unchanged.

Biography of Mr. Christopher Delbrück whose appointment is proposed to the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 11, 2022:

Mr. Christopher Delbrück

Mr. Christopher Delbrück started his career at the Boston Consulting Group.

Having joined E.ON SE in 2002, he became CFO (2007) of the Swedish market unit , spending in total 5½ years in Sweden, and CFO (2010) and CEO (2013) of E.ONs trading division.

From 2016 to 2019 he served as CFO of Uniper SE, after the spin-off from E.ON.

From 2019 to 2020 he was CFO of Lilium GmbH, a start up in regional air mobility, currently listed at NASDAQ.

He currently serves as board member and non-executive director for VSB Energy GmbH, Bonroy Petchem, Ltd. and Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH.

Mr. Delbrück has earned a Masters Degree from Harvard Kennedy School of Government and, besides German as mother tongue, is fluent in both English and Swedish.

The SPIE Board of Director considers that it will benefit from Mr. Delbrück strong executive experience in large listed companies of the energy industry, especially in Germany.

Mr. Delbrück will also bring his international experience, his expertise in finance and his board experience in listed and private entities.

Mr. Delbrück will sit as an independent director.

****

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
