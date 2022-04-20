SPIE : (4) Combined voting and proxy form

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE MERCREDI 11 MAI 2022 à 10h00
Centre Etoile Saint-Honoré
21-25 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris
10 Avenue de l'Entreprise
95863 CERGY-PONTOISE CEDEX
Au capital de 76 570 614€ 532 712 825 RCS PONTOISE
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING WEDNESDAY MAY 11, 2022 at 10:00 am Etoile Saint Honoré Center
08/05/2022
