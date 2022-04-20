Log in
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 11:35:17 am EDT
21.48 EUR   +2.29%
12:15pSPIE : (4) Combined voting and proxy form
PU
12:07pSPIE : (1bis) Addendum to the Meeting Brochure
PU
11:55aSPIE : (1) Meeting Brochure
PU
SPIE : (4) Combined voting and proxy form

04/20/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE MERCREDI 11 MAI 2022 à 10h00

Centre Etoile Saint-Honoré

21-25 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

10 Avenue de l'Entreprise

95863 CERGY-PONTOISE CEDEX

Au capital de 76 570 614€ 532 712 825 RCS PONTOISE

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING WEDNESDAY MAY 11, 2022 at 10:00 am Etoile Saint Honoré Center

21-25 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

08/05/2022

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPIE SA
Financials
Sales 2022 7 760 M 8 376 M 8 376 M
Net income 2022 223 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 1 173 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 3 416 M 3 687 M 3 687 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 45 803
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart SPIE SA
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,00 €
Average target price 26,38 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA-7.57%3 687
VINCI-3.95%54 063
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED21.80%39 948
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.21%31 276
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.58%24 463
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.42%20 487