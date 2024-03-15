Cergy, March 15, 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the closing of the acquisition of ROBUR Industry Service Group GmbH. Following the initial announcement made on November 28 th , 2023, the regulatory approvals (including the European antitrust authority) have been received and all suspensive conditions have been lifted in their entirety.

With this acquisition SPIE establishes a strategic position in the German industrial services market, by far the largest of its kind in Europe, and where its presence remained very limited until today. It thus allows the Group to develop and complete its activity portfolio in Germany strengthening its position as number 2 in its industry in the country. The Group will be able to develop potential cross-selling opportunities with an attractive client portfolio (including blue chip customers). Last but not least, SPIE enters the promising wind energy maintenance market thus reinforcing its positioning as a key enabler for energy transition.