|
SPIE : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023
SPIE SA
MIXED SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 10, 2023
Results of the votes of the resolutions
QUORUM: 78,117%
It represents 128,567,578 shares and 147,212,155 voting rights for 1,843 shareholders (present or represented)
|
|
Title of the resolutions
|
|
|
Result of
|
|
|
Participating
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
|
the vote
|
|
|
votes
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First resolution
|
|
Adopted
|
147,132,904
|
|
147,088,134
|
|
99.97 %
|
|
44,770
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
79,251
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Approval of the Company's statutory financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements for the financial year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second resolution
|
|
Adopted
|
147,132,904
|
|
147,091,541
|
|
99.97 %
|
|
41,363
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
79,251
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Approval of the Company's consolidated financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements for the financial year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third resolution
|
|
Adopted
|
147,211,831
|
|
147,206,588
|
|
>99.99 %
|
|
5,243
|
|
<0.01 %
|
|
324
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Allocation of profits for the financial year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2022 and setting of the dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at 0,73 euro per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourth resolution
|
|
Adopted
|
147,211,081
|
|
147,209,281
|
|
>99.99 %
|
|
1,800
|
|
<0.01 %
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Approval of the related party transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant to Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
French Commercial Code and of the special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
report thereon from the auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of the resolutions
|
|
|
Result of
|
|
|
Participating
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
|
the vote
|
|
|
votes
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifth resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,169,616
|
|
145,739,548
|
|
99.03 %
|
|
1,430,068
|
|
|
0.97 %
|
|
42,539
|
|
|
-
|
|
Renewal of the mandate of Bpifrance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investissement as director of the Board of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sixth resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,206,467
|
|
143,436,680
|
|
97.44 %
|
|
3,769,787
|
|
|
2.56 %
|
|
5,688
|
|
|
-
|
|
Renewal of the mandate of Mrs. Gabrielle Van
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Klaveren as director of the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seventh resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,207,015
|
|
144,467,075
|
|
98.14 %
|
|
2,739,940
|
|
|
1.86 %
|
|
5.140
|
|
|
-
|
|
Renewal
|
of
|
the
|
mandate
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers
|
Audit as statutory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eighth resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
145,367,961
|
|
139,531,562
|
|
95.99 %
|
|
5,836,399
|
|
|
4.01 %
|
|
1,844,194
|
|
|
-
|
|
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components of the total remuneration and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
benefits in kind attributable to Mr. Gauthier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Louette, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the year 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ninth resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
146,650,735
|
|
139,367,530
|
|
95.03 %
|
|
7,283,205
|
|
|
4.97 %
|
|
561,420
|
|
|
-
|
|
Approval of the compensation policy of Mr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gauthier Louette, as Chairman and Chief
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenth resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
146,652,197
|
|
144,508,176
|
|
98.54 %
|
|
2,144,021
|
|
|
1.46 %
|
|
559,958
|
|
|
-
|
|
Approval of the information mentioned in article
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eleventh resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,205,490
|
|
146,663,720
|
|
99.63 %
|
|
541,770
|
|
|
0.37 %
|
|
6,665
|
|
|
-
|
|
Approval of the Directors' compensation policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelfth resolution
|
|
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,177,584
|
|
146,921,666
|
|
99.83 %
|
|
255,918
|
|
|
0.17 %
|
|
34,571
|
|
|
-
|
|
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to trade the Company's shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of the resolutions
|
|
|
Result of
|
|
|
Participating
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
Abstention
|
|
|
|
|
|
the vote
|
|
|
votes
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteenth resolution
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,210,368
|
|
147,204,965
|
|
>99.99 %
|
|
5,403
|
|
<0.01 %
|
|
1,787
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to reduce the Company's share capital by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cancelling treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fourteenth resolution
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,210,360
|
|
143,356,795
|
|
97.38 %
|
|
3,863,565
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to issue shares reserved for members of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employee savings plans without preferential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subscription rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifteenth resolution
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,209,575
|
|
143,347,245
|
|
97.38 %
|
|
3,862,330
|
|
2.62 %
|
|
2,580
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to increase the share capital by issuing shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserved for designated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beneficiaries without preferential
|
subscription
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sixteenth resolution
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,209,625
|
|
141,738,222
|
|
96.28 %
|
|
5,471,403
|
|
3.72 %
|
|
2,530
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Authorization granted to the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to issue free new or existing shares to the benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of employees and directors of the Company and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other Group companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seventeenth resolution
|
|
|
Adopted
|
147,211,295
|
|
147,209,748
|
|
>99.99 %
|
|
1,547
|
|
<0.01 %
|
|
860
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Powers for purposes of legal formalities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
SPIE SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
