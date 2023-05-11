SPIE : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023

Title of the resolutions Result of Participating For Against Abstention

the vote votes Votes % Votes % Votes %

EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Thirteenth resolution Adopted 147,210,368 147,204,965 >99.99 % 5,403 <0.01 % 1,787 -

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors

to reduce the Company's share capital by

cancelling treasury shares

Fourteenth resolution Adopted 147,210,360 143,356,795 97.38 % 3,863,565 2.62 % 1,795 -

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors

to issue shares reserved for members of

employee savings plans without preferential

subscription rights

Fifteenth resolution Adopted 147,209,575 143,347,245 97.38 % 3,862,330 2.62 % 2,580 -

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors

to increase the share capital by issuing shares

reserved for designated

beneficiaries without preferential subscription

rights

Sixteenth resolution Adopted 147,209,625 141,738,222 96.28 % 5,471,403 3.72 % 2,530 -

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors

to issue free new or existing shares to the benefit

of employees and directors of the Company and

other Group companies

Seventeenth resolution Adopted 147,211,295 147,209,748 >99.99 % 1,547 <0.01 % 860 -