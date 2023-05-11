Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:16 2023-05-11 am EDT
28.66 EUR   +0.42%
11:34aSpie : Press Release - Results of the May 10, 2023 shareholders' meeting
PU
11:34aSpie : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023
PU
09:34aSpie : Press release - Results of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPIE : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023

05/11/2023 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPIE SA

MIXED SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 10, 2023

Results of the votes of the resolutions

QUORUM: 78,117%

It represents 128,567,578 shares and 147,212,155 voting rights for 1,843 shareholders (present or represented)

Title of the resolutions

Result of

Participating

For

Against

Abstention

the vote

votes

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

First resolution

Adopted

147,132,904

147,088,134

99.97 %

44,770

0.03 %

79,251

-

Approval of the Company's statutory financial

statements for the financial year ended

December 31, 2022

Second resolution

Adopted

147,132,904

147,091,541

99.97 %

41,363

0.03 %

79,251

-

Approval of the Company's consolidated financial

statements for the financial year ended

December 31, 2022

Third resolution

Adopted

147,211,831

147,206,588

>99.99 %

5,243

<0.01 %

324

-

Allocation of profits for the financial year ended

December 31, 2022 and setting of the dividend

at 0,73 euro per share

Fourth resolution

Adopted

147,211,081

147,209,281

>99.99 %

1,800

<0.01 %

1,074

-

Approval of the related party transactions

pursuant to Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the

French Commercial Code and of the special

report thereon from the auditors

Title of the resolutions

Result of

Participating

For

Against

Abstention

the vote

votes

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

Fifth resolution

Adopted

147,169,616

145,739,548

99.03 %

1,430,068

0.97 %

42,539

-

Renewal of the mandate of Bpifrance

Investissement as director of the Board of

Directors

Sixth resolution

Adopted

147,206,467

143,436,680

97.44 %

3,769,787

2.56 %

5,688

-

Renewal of the mandate of Mrs. Gabrielle Van

Klaveren as director of the Board of Directors

Seventh resolution

Adopted

147,207,015

144,467,075

98.14 %

2,739,940

1.86 %

5.140

-

Renewal

of

the

mandate

of

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Audit as statutory

auditors

Eighth resolution

Adopted

145,367,961

139,531,562

95.99 %

5,836,399

4.01 %

1,844,194

-

Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional

components of the total remuneration and

benefits in kind attributable to Mr. Gauthier

Louette, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

for the year 2022

Ninth resolution

Adopted

146,650,735

139,367,530

95.03 %

7,283,205

4.97 %

561,420

-

Approval of the compensation policy of Mr.

Gauthier Louette, as Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer

Tenth resolution

Adopted

146,652,197

144,508,176

98.54 %

2,144,021

1.46 %

559,958

-

Approval of the information mentioned in article

L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code

Eleventh resolution

Adopted

147,205,490

146,663,720

99.63 %

541,770

0.37 %

6,665

-

Approval of the Directors' compensation policy

Twelfth resolution

Adopted

147,177,584

146,921,666

99.83 %

255,918

0.17 %

34,571

-

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors

to trade the Company's shares

Title of the resolutions

Result of

Participating

For

Against

Abstention

the vote

votes

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

%

EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Thirteenth resolution

Adopted

147,210,368

147,204,965

>99.99 %

5,403

<0.01 %

1,787

-

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors

to reduce the Company's share capital by

cancelling treasury shares

Fourteenth resolution

Adopted

147,210,360

143,356,795

97.38 %

3,863,565

2.62 %

1,795

-

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors

to issue shares reserved for members of

employee savings plans without preferential

subscription rights

Fifteenth resolution

Adopted

147,209,575

143,347,245

97.38 %

3,862,330

2.62 %

2,580

-

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors

to increase the share capital by issuing shares

reserved for designated

beneficiaries without preferential

subscription

rights

Sixteenth resolution

Adopted

147,209,625

141,738,222

96.28 %

5,471,403

3.72 %

2,530

-

Authorization granted to the Board of Directors

to issue free new or existing shares to the benefit

of employees and directors of the Company and

other Group companies

Seventeenth resolution

Adopted

147,211,295

147,209,748

>99.99 %

1,547

<0.01 %

860

-

Powers for purposes of legal formalities

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPIE SA
11:34aSpie : Press Release - Results of the May 10, 2023 shareholders' meeting
PU
11:34aSpie : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023
PU
09:34aSpie : Press release - Results of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2023
PU
09:25aSpie : Results of the votes of the resolutions
PU
05/05Spie : 2023 SPIE's Annual General Meeting webcast
PU
04/28Transcript : SPIE SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/28Spie : Information trimestrielle au 31 mars 2023
PU
04/28SPIE SA : 1st quarter results
CO
04/25Netherlands : SPIE collaborates on a pioneering modular biofuel plant
PU
04/21Spie : issues its 2022 integrated annual report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 515 M 9 347 M 9 347 M
Net income 2023 279 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 1 018 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 4 685 M 5 143 M 5 143 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 49 333
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,54 €
Average target price 31,68 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Vanhove Director-Administrative & Finance
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sandrine Téran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA17.16%5 143
VINCI17.25%67 517
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%40 951
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 586
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 013
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.30%24 887
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer