    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/28 11:35:17 am
21.1 EUR   +1.74%
SPIE : Présentation investisseurs - (anglais uniquement)

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
2021 Half-year results

July 29th, 2021

SPIE, sharing a vision for the future

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which SPIE operates,

and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events,

to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and SPIE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this document to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Such forward- looking statements are for illustrative purposes only. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of SPIE, especially in the context of the current health crisis. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 2 "Risk factors and internal control" in SPIE's 2020 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 12th, 2021, which is available on the website of SPIE (www.spie.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

This document includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No reliance should be placed on the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document.

This document does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other

jurisdiction.

2

Improving energy efficiency of a tunnel ventilation station for Merseytravel in the United Kingdom

  • Supply and installation of high voltage switchgear, low loss transformers, high voltage, low voltage and control cabling at the Promenade ventilation station supplying the Kingsway Road tunnel under the Mersey River
  • New systems to save c. 437 tons of CO2 over their lifetime in comparison to old ones, cutting costs by more than £10,000 per year

3

Boosting energy savings in the steel industry thanks to our EMPERE solution

SPIE's EMPERE solution reduces energy consumption of arc furnaces used to recycle scrap metal in the steel industry

  • Cuts CO2 emission of an electric furnace by 1,800 tons/year - this is the equivalent of 900 cars travelling 20,000 km
  • 1 million tons of CO2 emission have been avoided at SPIE's industrial customers since 2016 thanks to EMPERE

4

Installation of communication and IT infrastructure for Covid-19 vaccination centers in Osnabrück, Germany

  • Complete peripheral IT infrastructure, communication system with VoIP end devices connected to SPIE's own 'OSMO Cloud' via a virtual telephone system therefore avoiding the need for the customer to invest in a physical telephone system
  • Infrastructure implemented within a very short time: first system ready for operation within two weeks of the first enquiry

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 049 M 8 355 M 8 355 M
Net income 2021 170 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2021 1 325 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 3 379 M 3 989 M 4 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 45 851
Free-Float 86,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,10 €
Average target price 24,55 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Tanja Rückert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA18.47%3 989
VINCI10.88%58 797
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.79%30 323
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.66%29 132
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.39%21 414
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.76%18 419