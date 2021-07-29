Disclaimer

Certain information included in this document are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which SPIE operates,

and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events,

to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and SPIE expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this document to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Such forward- looking statements are for illustrative purposes only. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of SPIE, especially in the context of the current health crisis. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 2 "Risk factors and internal control" in SPIE's 2020 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 12th, 2021, which is available on the website of SPIE (www.spie.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

This document includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No reliance should be placed on the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document.

This document does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other

jurisdiction.

2