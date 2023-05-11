Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:16 2023-05-11 am EDT
28.66 EUR   +0.42%
11:34aSpie : Press Release - Results of the May 10, 2023 shareholders' meeting
PU
11:34aSpie : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023
PU
09:34aSpie : Press release - Results of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPIE : Press Release - Results of the May 10, 2023 shareholders' meeting

05/11/2023 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Results of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2023

Cergy, May 10, 2023

  • Approval of the 2022 financial statements and a €0.73 dividend per share;
  • Renewal of the mandates of Director of Bpifrance Investissement and Mrs. Gabrielle Van Klaveren-Hessel;
  • Renewal of the mandate of Statutory Auditors of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit;
  • Approval of all resolutions.

The quorum was established at 78.117%.

Approval of 2022 Financial Statements

At the Shareholders' General Meeting held on May 10, 2023, the shareholders approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2022.

Dividend

The Shareholders' General Meeting approved the allocation of the Company's 2022 earnings and the distribution of a €0.55 dividend per share to be paid on May 24, 2023 (Ex-Date May 22, 2023), an interim dividend of €0.18 per share having been paid in September 2022.

Directors

The General Meeting approved:

  • the renewal of the mandate of Bpifrance Investissement and Mrs. Gabrielle Van Klaveren- Hessel as Directors for a period of four (4) years;
  • the renewal of the mandate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory auditors of the Company for a period of six (6) years.

All other resolutions submitted to the vote were approved by the shareholders.

The results of the votes are available on the Company's website at: "Shareholders' General Meeting".

The webcast of the Shareholders' General Meeting is available: https://channel.royalcast.com/spiefr/#!/spiefr/20230510_1

About SPIE

As the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, SPIE supports its customers to design, build, operate and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally friendly facilities.

With around 48,000 employees and a strong local presence, SPIE achieved in 2022 consolidated revenues of €8.1 billion and consolidated EBITA of €511 million.

Contacts presse

SPIE

Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11 pascal.omnes@spie.com

SPIE

Audrey Bourgeois Investor Relations Director Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 80 72 audrey.bourgeois@spie.com

IMAGE 7 Laurent Poinsot Consultant

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77 lpoinsot@image7.fr]

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPIE SA
11:34aSpie : Press Release - Results of the May 10, 2023 shareholders' meeting
PU
11:34aSpie : Mixed Shareholders' General Meeting - Results of votes - MAY 10, 2023
PU
09:34aSpie : Press release - Results of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2023
PU
09:25aSpie : Results of the votes of the resolutions
PU
05/05Spie : 2023 SPIE's Annual General Meeting webcast
PU
04/28Transcript : SPIE SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/28Spie : Information trimestrielle au 31 mars 2023
PU
04/28SPIE SA : 1st quarter results
CO
04/25Netherlands : SPIE collaborates on a pioneering modular biofuel plant
PU
04/21Spie : issues its 2022 integrated annual report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 515 M 9 347 M 9 347 M
Net income 2023 279 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2023 1 018 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 4 685 M 5 143 M 5 143 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 49 333
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,54 €
Average target price 31,68 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Vanhove Director-Administrative & Finance
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sandrine Téran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA17.16%5 143
VINCI17.25%67 517
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED24.68%40 951
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.44%40 586
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED51.26%28 013
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.30%24 887
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer