SPIE : Press Release - Results of the May 10, 2023 shareholders' meeting

Press release

Results of the Shareholders' General Meeting of May 10, 2023

Cergy, May 10, 2023

Approval of the 2022 financial statements and a €0.73 dividend per share;

Renewal of the mandates of Director of Bpifrance Investissement and Mrs. Gabrielle Van Klaveren-Hessel;

Klaveren-Hessel; Renewal of the mandate of Statutory Auditors of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit;

Approval of all resolutions.

The quorum was established at 78.117%.

Approval of 2022 Financial Statements

At the Shareholders' General Meeting held on May 10, 2023, the shareholders approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2022.

Dividend

The Shareholders' General Meeting approved the allocation of the Company's 2022 earnings and the distribution of a €0.55 dividend per share to be paid on May 24, 2023 (Ex-Date May 22, 2023), an interim dividend of €0.18 per share having been paid in September 2022.

Directors

The General Meeting approved:

the renewal of the mandate of Bpifrance Investissement and Mrs. Gabrielle Van Klaveren- Hessel as Directors for a period of four (4) years;

the renewal of the mandate of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory auditors of the Company for a period of six (6) years.

All other resolutions submitted to the vote were approved by the shareholders.

The results of the votes are available on the Company's website at: "Shareholders' General Meeting".

The webcast of the Shareholders' General Meeting is available: https://channel.royalcast.com/spiefr/#!/spiefr/20230510_1