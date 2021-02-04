Press Release

SPIE acquires Energotest in Poland

Strengthening footprint in Poland with

automation competences in the energy sector

Cergy, February 4, 2021 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announced today the acquisition of Energotest sp. z.o.o. ("Energotest") in Poland.

Headquartered in Gliwice, Energotest provides automation services for power and industrial plants across the whole of Poland. Its range of services includes the design, installation and commissioning of power automation and automation systems for new and modernized plants. With more than 150 qualified employees, the company generated revenue of approximately €12 million in 2019.

Markus Holzke, Managing Director of SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa stated: "We are very pleased to further strengthen our range of automation services with the expertise of the highly qualified employees of Energotest. The company has a broad customer base and an excellent reputation in the market. With Energotest, we are taking a step further in the development of our capabilities in Central Europe."

Pawel Skowronski, General Manager Operational Division Central Europe of SPIE Deutschland

Zentraleuropa and responsible for the business in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic: "We warmly welcome our new colleagues. Together we will extend SPIE's technical expertise with Energotest's excellent competencies to new segments such as power plants, CHP plants, substations at transmission and distribution systems, and renewable power sector. We are very much looking forward to shape the future together."

Arkadiusz Klimowicz, Managing Director of Energotest: "We are very excited about our future together at SPIE. With SPIE, we have the opportunity to successfully develop our business further. We are convinced we will make a strong contribution with our expertise in automation."