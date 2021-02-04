Log in
SPIE SA

SPIE
Press Release

SPIE acquires Energotest in Poland

Strengthening footprint in Poland with

automation competences in the energy sector

Cergy, February 4, 2021 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announced today the acquisition of Energotest sp. z.o.o. ("Energotest") in Poland.

Headquartered in Gliwice, Energotest provides automation services for power and industrial plants across the whole of Poland. Its range of services includes the design, installation and commissioning of power automation and automation systems for new and modernized plants. With more than 150 qualified employees, the company generated revenue of approximately €12 million in 2019.

Markus Holzke, Managing Director of SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa stated: "We are very pleased to further strengthen our range of automation services with the expertise of the highly qualified employees of Energotest. The company has a broad customer base and an excellent reputation in the market. With Energotest, we are taking a step further in the development of our capabilities in Central Europe."

Pawel Skowronski, General Manager Operational Division Central Europe of SPIE Deutschland

  • Zentraleuropa and responsible for the business in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic: "We warmly welcome our new colleagues. Together we will extend SPIE's technical expertise with Energotest's excellent competencies to new segments such as power plants, CHP plants, substations at transmission and distribution systems, and renewable power sector. We are very much looking forward to shape the future together."

Arkadiusz Klimowicz, Managing Director of Energotest: "We are very excited about our future together at SPIE. With SPIE, we have the opportunity to successfully develop our business further. We are convinced we will make a strong contribution with our expertise in automation."

About SPIE

As the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, SPIE supports its customers to design, build, operate and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly facilities.

With more than 46,400 employees and a strong local presence, SPIE achieved in 2019 consolidated revenues of €6.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €416 million.

Press contacts

SPIE

SPIE

Agence Droit Devant

Pascal Omnès

Thomas Guillois

Philippe Hériard

Group Communications Director

Investor Relations Director

Consultant relations presse

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 80 72

Tel.+ 33 (0)1 39 53 53 33

pascal.omnes@spie.com

thomas.guillois@spie.com

heriard@droitdevant.fr

www.spie.com

https://www.facebook.com/SPIEgroup

http://twitter.com/spiegroup

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 17:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 588 M 7 887 M 7 887 M
Net income 2020 79,9 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 430 M 1 712 M 1 712 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 2 980 M 3 584 M 3 568 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 47 446
Free-Float 87,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,54 €
Last Close Price 18,90 €
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Gabrielle van Klaveren-Hessel Director
Michel Bleitrach Independent Director
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIE SA6.12%3 584
VINCI SA-1.62%54 380
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%30 986
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.73%29 473
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 524
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.54%17 982
