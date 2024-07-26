g Press release 2024 Half-Year results Very strong H1 financial performance A high level of organic growth confirming the good dynamic on our markets in H1 A significant EBITA margin increase FY 2024 EBITA margin guidance firmed-up: at least 7% of revenue Cergy, July 26th, 2024 Strong half-year results reflecting the strengths of SPIE's business model and quality of execution Revenue: €4,704.5 million, up +14.4% vs. H1 2023 (of which +8.3% from contribution from bolt-on acquisitions and +5.8% organic growth)

EBITA margin: 5.6% of revenue, up +30 bps vs. H1 2023

Adjusted net income 1 , up +28.9% vs. H1 2023, at €157.6 million Significant EBITA margin increase, +30 bps at Group level with all segments improving Enhanced pricing power, highly selective approach in a context of strong demand for our services and solutions, unabated focus on operational excellence and discipline across the board

Accretive impact of recent bolt-on acquisitions Intense bolt-on acquisitions activity, at the core of SPIE's model of value creation 3 bolt-on acquisitions signed to date in Germany totalling c. €320 million of full-year revenue acquired (ICG Group, MBG energy GmbH, OTTO LSE); on top of ROBUR (c.€ 380 million) announced in 2023, closed in 2024

bolt-on acquisitions signed to date in Germany totalling c. €320 million of full-year revenue acquired (ICG Group, MBG energy GmbH, OTTO LSE); on top of ROBUR (c.€ 380 million) announced in 2023, closed in 2024 1 bolt-on acquisition in the nuclear domain (HORUS) in France signed in July 2024

bolt-on acquisition in the nuclear domain (HORUS) in France signed in July 2024 Very rich pipeline of bolt-on opportunities across our existing geographies Leverage ratio: a sound financial structure Leverage ratio: end of June 2024 at 2.4x compared to 2.3x at end of June 2023 (excluding IFRS 16)

Self-financed M&A translated into a limited increase of the leverage ratio thanks to a lower working capital seasonality effect in H1 2024 Sustainability: upgrade of our MSCI rating and update on our progress on Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions MSCI upgraded SPIE to 'A' rating, highlighting the Group's governance and transparency policies

Substantial progress in reducing Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions, underscoring SPIE's commitment to decarbonation targets 2024 outlook firmed-up with EBITA margin reaching at least 7% of revenue Further organic growth, at a slower pace than in 2023 ( unchanged)

EBITA margin: at least 7% of revenue (a minimum of +30 bps increase compared to 2023)

(Previously: "Further EBITA margin increase") Continuation of a dynamic bolt-on M&A strategy, remaining at the core of SPIE's business model (unchanged)

bolt-on M&A strategy, remaining at the core of SPIE's business model The proposed dividend pay-out ratio will remain at c.40% of Adjusted Net Income 1 attributable to the Group (unchanged) The Group's EBITA margin mid-term guidance (2025) is now expected to be reached one year in advance. The Group plans to organize a Capital Market Day by mid-2025. 1 Adjusted for i) operating income items restated from the Group's EBITA, ii) the change in fair value and amortisation costs of derivative related to the ORNANE, and iii) the corresponding normative tax income adjustment 1

Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO, said: "In H1 2024 SPIE delivered another very strong performance after a record year in 2023. It illustrates the strengths of its business model and SPIE's unique positioning in highly valuable multi-technical services supporting the accelerating energy transition and digital transformation markets. SPIE has forged a well-balanced business profile with predominant positioning in asset support, offering visibility and recurring revenue. Our long-lasting relationships with customers along with the mission critical nature of our services serve as key cornerstones. This obviously reinforces our confidence to weather the current French context. Our geographical footprint is increasingly well-diversified with the strengthening of our presence in the energy transition markets in Germany and the Netherlands. Germany is this year the first contributing country of the Group. H1 2024, has been very active on the M&A front with notably the closing of ROBUR and Correll Group as well as the announcement of 4 new acquisitions to date, of which 3 in Germany. Bolt-on M&A remains at the core of our strategy and the integration of the recent acquisitions is well on track. These very strong H1 2024 results enable us to firm-up our guidance for the year 2024 with an EBITA margin of at least 7% of revenue, achieving the 2025 margin target one year in advance". H1 2024 results In millions of euros H1 2024 H1 2023 Change Revenue 4,704.5 4,114.0 +14.4% EBITA 265.6 220.0 +20.7% EBITA margin 5.6% 5.3% +30 bps Net income (Group share) 56.8 73.2 -22.4% Adjusted net income1 (Group share) 157.6 122.3 +28.9% Net debt (excl. IFRS 16) (1,834.7) (1,346.8) -488.0 Leverage ratio2 (excl. IFRS 16) 2.4x 2.3x +0.1x Adjusted for i) operating income items restated from the Group's EBITA, ii) the change in fair value and amortisation costs of derivative related to the ORNANE, and iii) the corresponding normative tax income adjustment Ratio of net debt excluding impact of IFRS 16 at end of June to pro forma EBITDA (including full-year impact of acquisitions and disposals) on a trailing twelve- month basis 2

Group revenue stood at €4,704.5 million in H1 2024, up +14.4% compared to H1 2023. Revenue organic growth was up +5.8%, confirming the strong demand on our markets. Changes in perimeter accounted for +8.3%, related to the contribution effect of acquisitions. Currency movements impacts were +0.3%. Group EBITA rose by +20.7% compared to H1 2023, to €265.6 million. EBITA margin was at 5.6% of revenue, up +30 bps compared to H1 2023, thanks to our enhanced pricing power, highly selective approach in a context of strong demand for our services and solutions, unabated focus on operational excellence and discipline across the board, as well as an accretive impact of recent bolt-on acquisitions. Net income (Group share) was at €56.8 million (compared to €73.2 million in H1 2023), down -22.4%, mainly due to the negative €(53.8) million non-cash impact related to the split accounting method of the ORNANE in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted net income1 (Group share) was €157.6 million, up +28.9% year-on-year, mainly supported by the EBITA increase of +20.7% and well-contained financial costs. Operating cash flow and net debt (excluding IFRS 16) SPIE's structurally negative working capital stood at €(456.9) million at end of June 2024, corresponding to (17) days of revenue (compared to €(366.7) million at end of June 2023, corresponding to (16) days of revenue). Excluding the impact of the 2024 consolidated acquisitions, the working capital would represent (21) days at end of June 2024. This is an excellent performance, in line with the historical seasonality pattern and reflecting the strong discipline regarding invoicing and cash collection process across the board. As induced by SPIE's usual working capital seasonal pattern (which translates into a cash outflow in H1 and a cash inflow in H2) the operating cash flow is negative in H1. It has improved to €(79.9) million in H1 2024 (compared to €(203.9) million in H1 2023) in accordance with the EBITA performance and thanks to a lower seasonality of the working capital in H1 2024. The free cash flow was accordingly improved to €(211.1) million (compared to €(313.1) million in H1 2023). 1 Adjusted for i) operating income items restated from the Group's EBITA, ii) the change in fair value and amortisation costs of derivative related to the ORNANE, and iii) the corresponding normative tax income adjustment 3

Net debt excluding IFRS 16 was €1,834.7 million at end of June 2024, compared to €1,346.8 million at end of June 2023. Leverage ratio1 excluding IFRS 16 reached 2.4x at end of June 2024 compared to at 2.3x at end of June 2023. Self-financed M&A (corresponding to €721.7 million cash-out in H1 2024) translated into a limited increase of the leverage ratio thanks to a lower working capital seasonality effect in H1 2024. Financing and liquidity The Group's liquidity stands at €1,045.6 million at end of June 2024, including €345.6 million of cash and €700 million of undrawn Revolving Credit Facility (compared to €1,171.7 million at end of June 2023). In June 2024, SPIE extended and increased the revolving credit facility to €1,000m2 until 2029 (compared to €600m until 2027 before) under the same financing conditions as in October 2022 (refer to the appendix of the present press release for further details). The revolving credit facility is primarily dedicated to maintaining a high level of liquidity and to finance the external growth of the Group. As of June 30th, 2024, the revolving credit facility has been drawn down for €300 million, following an initial 3-month drawdown of €200 million in April 2024, and a 3-month drawdown of €100 million in June 2024. The Group has no upcoming maturity before June 2026 and benefits from optimised financing conditions in a context of higher interest rates. SPIE's long term corporate credit rating granted by Standard & Poor's and Fitch are at BB+ both with stable outlook. This rewards our strong performance and the Group's sound financial structure. Ratio of net debt excluding impact of IFRS 16 at end of June to pro forma EBITDA (including full-year impact of acquisitions and disposals) on a trailing twelve-month basis €1,000m until 17/10/2027 and €940m until 17/10/2029 4

Analysis by segment Half-Year 2024 revenue In millions of euros H1 2024 H1 2023 France 1,649.5 1,585.9 Germany 1,459.2 1,117.7* North-Western Europe 954.0 869.8 Central Europe 379.8 353.8* Global Services Energy 262.0 186.8 Group revenue 4,704.5 4,114.0 o/w o/w o/w organic external o/w foreign Change growth growth disposal exchange +4.0% +2.1% +1.9% - - +6.0% +24.6% - - +30.6% +8.3% +1.4% - - +9.7% +3.2% +0.7% - +3.4% +7.3% +29.3% +11.5% - -0.6% +40.2% +14.4% +5.8% +8.3% - +0.3% Reclassification of Traffic System revenue from Germany to Austria (for €3.0 million in H1 2023) compared to the segmentation provided in the FY2023 results press release. The table presenting the new segmentation with 2023 figures is in the appendix of the present press release. Quarterly organic growth by segment Q1 2024 Q2 2024 France +2.2% +2.1% Germany +4.1% +7.8% North-Western Europe +10.0% +6.8% Central Europe +3.2% +3.3% Global Services Energy +43.7% +15.8% Group +6.2% +5.4% H1 2024 +2.1% +6.0% +8.3% +3.2% +29.3% +5.8% EBITA In millions of euros H1 2024 H1 2023 Change France 98.7 94.1 +4.9% In % of revenue 6.0% 5.9% +10 bps Germany 75.3 53.0* +41.9% In % of revenue 5.2% 4.7%* +50 bps North-Western Europe 56.0 46.7 +19.9% In % of revenue 5.9% 5.4% +50 bps Central Europe 11.3 8.6* +31.1% In % of revenue 3.0% 2.4%* +60 bps Global Services Energy 22.0 15.2 +45.4% In % of revenue 8.4% 8.1% +30 bps Holding 2.3 2.4 - Group EBITA 265.6 220.0 +20.7% In % of revenue 5.6% 5.3% +30 bps Reclassification of Traffic System EBITA from Germany to Austria (for €0.2 million in H1 2023) compared to the segmentation provided in the FY2023 results press release. The table presenting the new segmentation with 2023 figures is in the appendix of the present press release. 5

France The France segment's revenue grew by +4.0% in H1 2024, including a +2.1% organic growth and +1.9% linked to bolt-on acquisitions contribution. The organic growth remained solid in H1 2024 at +2.1% considering the challenging comparison basis. Technical Facility Management activities were very dynamic marked by a high rate of contract renewals, notably with blue chip customers requiring a national footprint, as well as the deployment of energy performance contracts. Building Solutions was well-oriented, notably with projects in buildings renovation and the deployment of our energy efficiency solutions. City Networks was supported by the contracts in smart city segment (notably smart public lighting solutions) and public transport, while revenue decrease from our fibre activities remained well-contained. Industry Services, driven by decarbonation and electrification projects, remained resilient with the diversity of the sectors we address. Nuclear services revenue growth remained constrained. We will see our first contribution of the new nuclear program with the new order received from EDF for the main diesel backup generators for the six EPR2-type nuclear reactors. EBITA margin was up +10 bps (at 6.0% of revenue in H1 2024 compared to 5.9% in H1 2023) thanks to our permanent focus on quality of execution, discipline and our added-value innovative solutions. We remain confident to weather the current French context and in our ability to deliver solid activity and performance levels going forward, thanks to the well-proven resilience of our business. Germany Revenue in Germany increased by +30.6% in H1 2024, including a +6.0% organic growth and a +24.6% growth contribution from bolt-on acquisitions (ECS, Bridging IT, ROBUR, ICG Group and MBG energy GmbH). In H1 2024, organic growth was very strong in Germany thanks to our unique positioning in High Voltage and City Networks and Grids activities where the backlog further increased from an all-time high. The growth was mainly driven by projects for connecting renewable energy sources to the grids (high voltage lines and substations), expanding the capacity of the grids and deploying smart monitoring systems. Technical Facility Management activities did ramp up in Q2 2024 and will continue to do so in H2 2024. ROBUR, setting up our Industry Services activity in Germany, was consolidated as from March 1st, 2024 (4 months contribution) and did deliver a good performance. ICG Group (not yet consolidated) included in City Networks and Grids activities did contribute for 3 months. Their integration plans are progressing as contemplated. 6

All in all, with the full year contribution of these acquisitions compounded by the superior organic growth, Germany becomes this year the largest reporting segment for SPIE. EBITA margin in Germany increased by +50 bps in H1 2024 (at 5.2% of revenue compared to 4.7%1 in H1 2023) with a positive mix effect from our T&D (Transmission & Distribution) activities, the accretive impact of recent bolt-on acquisitions and a permanent focus on quality of execution across the board. North-Western Europe Revenue in the North-Western Europe segment increased by +9.7% in H1 2024, including a +8.3% organic growth. Growth from bolt-on acquisitions contribution was +1.4%. The Netherlands recorded an exceptional organic growth in H1 2024. This performance was driven by High Voltage activities (overhead lines and substations) as well as a dynamic bridges and locks market benefitting from significant spending for renovations and upgrades across the country. Industry Services was at a high level of organic growth with transformation projects in electrification and digitalisation. Building Solutions activities remained dynamic and supported by remarkable contracts, mainly related to renovation and decarbonation, with blue chip customers. In Belgium, organic growth was supported by High Voltage projects nurtured by massive investments made by the main Belgian TSO (Transmission System Operator), while Building Solutions was fuelled by renovation contracts for existing facilities. EBITA margin of North-Western Europe increased by +50 bps in H1 2024 (at 5.9% of revenue compared to 5.4% in H1 2023), with a favourable mix effect and a proven pricing power in the Netherlands, and Belgium constantly improving. Central Europe In H1 2024 revenue in Central Europe was up +7.3%, including a +3.2% organic growth and +0.7% related to growth from bolt-on acquisitions contribution. The foreign exchange amounted to +3.4%, mainly linked to the Zloty, the Czech Crown and the Swiss Franc. 1 Reclassification of Traffic System EBITA from Germany to Austria (for €0.2 million in H1 2023) compared to the segmentation provided in the FY2023 results press release. The table presenting the new segmentation with 2023 figures is in the appendix of the present press release. 7

But for Switzerland, the momentum was very strong in Central Europe, particularly in Austria driven by tunnels and transportation infrastructures projects. Poland was very dynamic in High Voltage with a strong activity in the construction of substations for TSOs (Transmission System Operators) and in the connection of renewables to the grid (wind and photovoltaic) while the modernization of public lighting is expanding in the country. In Switzerland, the organic growth was in negative territory due to the very challenging comparison basis observed in 2023 which benefitted from the catch up of the supply chain delays in Information and Communication Services. The EBITA margin of Central Europe increased by +60 bps in H1 2024 (at 3.0% of revenue compared to 2.4% in H1 2023) thanks to the quality of execution and a strong pricing power in some markets. Global Services Energy In H1 2024, the Global Services Energy segment's revenue was up +40.2% year-on-year with an exceptionally strong organic growth of +29.3%. Growth from bolt-on acquisitions contribution had a +11.5% impact (Correll Group); the currency movements had a -0.6% impact, primarily related to the USD/EUR parity. Global Services Energy experienced an exceptional level of organic growth in H1 2024 explained by the ramp-up of several pluriannual contracts (operations and maintenance) as well as the contribution of a shutdown operation for a customer offshore Sub-Saharan Africa. In June 2024, Global Services Energy launched its new Wind Power business unit which followed the acquisition of Correll Group; the integration process is well on track as per our action plan. The creation of Wind Power business unit highlights SPIE Global Services Energy's ambition to become an offshore wind services international champion. EBITA margin rose by +30 bps (at 8.4% of revenue, compared to 8.1% in H1 2023) thanks to the proven pricing power and an unabated focus on operational excellence. 8

Acquisitions & perimeter Bolt-on M&A SPIE dedicates part of its free cash flow to fund a regular stream of small and mid-sizebolt-on acquisitions. This bolt-on strategy is at the core of SPIE's growth model and contributes to the expansion of the Group's service offering and footprint density. SPIE operates in highly fragmented markets and therefore enjoys a rich pipeline of future M&A opportunities. On March 11th, 2024, SPIE signed an agreement for the acquisition of ICG Group, a German leading turnkey service provider for telecommunication infrastructure (for both fibre and 5G Mobile telecommunications networks). ICG Group covers the entire value chain and operates across the whole country through a customer portfolio which comprises network operators, infrastructure providers and municipalities. ICG Group generated a revenue of c. 230 million euros in 2023 with margins north of 10% in line with the sector; the company employs approximately 720 highly skilled employees. With this acquisition SPIE enters the market for 5G mobile telecommunications infrastructure and significantly strengthens its position in the fibre networks, a crucial move as Germany is still in the early stages for the roll-out of fibre across the country and is lagging behind the other European countries in that field. The transaction multiple was 9.1x EBITA 2023 and 7.5x EBITA 2024E. The transaction will result in a mid-single digit EPS accretion for the Group as soon as the first year of consolidation. The acquisition was financed with the existing financial resources of the Group while maintaining its sound financial policy regarding leverage ratio. SPIE acquired c.92% of the share capital at closing, while the remaining 8% shareholding were retained by the current management team who remains in place and contributes to pursue the business development. The agreement includes put and call mechanisms related to the 8%. The transaction was closed on April 18th, 2024. On March 27th, 2024, SPIE announced the acquisition of c.75% of MBG energy GmbH, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the photovoltaic roll-out mainly for rooftop installation on buildings in North-Eastern Germany. The company, headquartered in Berlin, was founded in 2018 and employs 47 employees. The company generated a revenue of approximately 15 million euros in 2023. With this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its position in the fast- growing photovoltaic roll-out market and gains competences in that field in a context of the adoption by the European legislators of the EU Solar Standard within the European Performance of Buildings 9