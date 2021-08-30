Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  SPIE SA
  News
  Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SPIE : The industry of tomorrow at the core of SPIE's 3rd Innovathon

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Malakoff, 30 August 2021 - Today sees the launch of the call for applications for the 3rd edition of the Innovathon organised by SPIE France, a subsidiary of the SPIE Group, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. At a time when the industrial sector is undergoing significant change as a result of the energy transition and digital transformation, the theme of this event will be 'the industry of tomorrow'.

Candidates are invited to submit their applications by 8 October at https://innovathon-spie.bemyapp.com/.

Automation, digitalisation and CSR: significant challenges for industry to overcome

This Innovathon, which is open to freelancers, start-ups, students, entrepreneurs, job seekers and SPIE employees alike, provides an opportunity to undertake practical work within the scope of six challenges, which are based on three major pillars of Industry 4.0: automation, digitalisation and CSR:

How can unused production materials be given a second life?

What digital solutions can be implemented to more rapidly achieve zero carbon in the metallurgical industry?

How can data be used in a pragmatic, efficient and secure way?

How can we move from the digital mock-up to digital twin in industry?

How can we design an ultra-customised car production plant?

How can industrial robots be made to be collaborative, efficient and safe?

At this time of digitalisation, green recovery and the relocation of industrial activities, SPIE's customers are facing significant challenges with regard to digital sobriety and energy efficiency. SPIE ICS and the Industrie division of SPIE Industrie & Tertiaire, which are SPIE France's digital and industrial subsidiaries, respectively, are orchestrating the 2021 edition. They will bring their expertise and knowledge of the field to help candidates use their creativity to find practical solutions.

An intense programme culminating in 3 winning projects

· By 8 October: candidates submit their applications at https://innovathon-spie.bemyapp.com/.

· 13 October: the jury, made up of SPIE executives and industry players, announces the 15 finalists

· From 15 to 17 October: Innovathon (taking place virtually)

The finalists will work in teams with SPIE employees and mentors to prototype their solution. They will then 'pitch' their solution to the jury, which will select 3 projects. The winner will be awarded a budget of €3,000; second place will receive €1,500 and third place €500. The three winning teams will also benefit from support from SPIE after the Innovathon.

SPIE SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
