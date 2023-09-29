Cergy, 29 September 2023 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of 85% of Réseaux Environnement, a leading player in the roll-out of all types of networks (energy networks, heating networks and Smart City) in France (Normandy).

Founded in 2006 and located in Bréauté in the Seine-Maritime region, Réseaux Environnement is specialised in the roll-out of all types of networks in Normandy and its neighbouring regions. The portfolio of activities of the company mainly includes the installation and maintenance of electrical networks (high and low voltage networks), public lighting, signalling, and telecommunication networks addressing a wide range of customers.

With this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its positioning on the energy transition market in France, in particular energy networks, heating networks and Smart City, and continues the densification of its local footprint. Réseaux Environnement generated revenues of approximately €38 million in 2022 and employs 120 qualified employees.

With this transaction, SPIE holds 85% of the share capital, while the remaining 15% shareholding are retained by the managers. The agreement includes put and call mechanisms related to the 15%.

Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of SPIE France declared: "This is an opportunity for SPIE to pursue its development strategy in the dynamic markets of energy transition in France. The acquisition of Réseaux Environnement will also further improve our geographic footprint and our proximity with our

clients."

Luc Sauze, Managing Director of SPIE CityNetworks, added: "We are pleased to benefit from the skills of Réseaux Environnement's 120 experts. Their know-how in the field of energy networks, heating networks and Smart City will strengthen our offering in Normandy. We are very much looking forward to

the future cooperation."

Philippe Durand, chairman and main shareholder of Réseaux Environnement, commented: "Thanks to our expertise, we have become a major player in network installation in Normandy. We're very pleased to join SPIE to further develop our business in new markets."