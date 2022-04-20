SPIE : and Deka Immobilien extend their property management partnership for another five years

Düsseldorf, 20 April 2022 -SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa, the German subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has received a five-year extension to its contract with Deka Immobilien Investment GmbH to manage the facilities of 37 properties in Germany.

Comprehensive scope of services from a single source

In addition to property management, a team of around 30 employees carries out the challenging task of technical building management for practically all the technical facilities in the properties. This includes maintaining, inspecting and repairing the interior ventilation systems, air conditioning, doors, sprinklers, emergency power, electrical, heating and plumbing systems as well as the instrumentation and control technology in the buildings.

"We have been familiar with the properties and their facilities for many years now. This detailed knowledge enables us to react rapidly and correct faults expertly at all times. Furthermore, our customer appreciates our reliability and service focus, which allow us to meet the individual needs of building users quickly and efficiently," said Andreas Reinke, the responsible Project Manager and Key Account Manager at the Efficient Facilities operational division of SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa. Deka Immobilien also benefits from the multi-technical service provider's wide range of services and the portfolio of solutions from a single source regarding hazard alert and fire alarm systems.

Long-standing partnership

The SPIE team has now been looking after Deka Immobilien in Germany for over 20 years and is delighted that the award of a new contract confirms the company's trust in SPIE. "We are proud of this long-standing cooperation. Our ambition has been and remains to stand alongside our customers as a strong partner at all times and to meet the challenges of the future with specific solutions," said Jörg Hartmann, General Manager of the North region at the Efficient Facilities operational division of SPIE.

"We are very pleased to support Deka Immobilien in its efforts to achieve its climate goals.Meeting CSR requirements is one of the real estate industry's most importantchallenge. With our decades of experience in technical facility management and our digital solutions, we are actively helping our customers toward a climate-neutral future," concluded Rainer Hollang, General Manager of the Efficient Facilities operational division and Member of the Management Board of SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa.

