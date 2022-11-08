SPIE : announces 850 job openings in France in Q4 2022 after exceeding its annual targets

Cergy, 8 November 2022 - As the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, SPIE's core businesses are at the crossroads of current climate and energy issues. To support its customers in their energy, digital and industrial transitions, SPIE's subsidiaries in France had already achieved their annual recruitment target of 3,600 employees by the end of September, including 600 work-study students. SPIE plans to recruit another 850 permanent or fixed-term employees in the fourth quarter of 2022, throughout France. In a sector driven by the challenges of creating a low-carbon economy, this high level of recruitment will continue in 2023.

SPIE's technical expertise in fast-growing areas such as smart cities, intelligent buildings, industrial services and energy provides practical, local and applicable solutions that meet the challenges facing the economy and local communities. Its services are perfectly in line with the ambitions of the France Relance Plan, which calls for €100 billion in investment in decarbonisation, industrial recovery and the enhancement of skills and qualifications throughout the country. They offer numerous opportunities and future careers that contribute to the fight against climate change and the creation of value through digital technology: maintenance technician, energy efficiency engineer, low and high voltage electrician, telecoms engineer, network engineer, fitter, works manager, fibre optic connector, smart city engineer & technician, cybersecurity, data centre technician, welder, industrial electrician, energy network activity manager.)

The positions are mainly full-time permanent contracts. All levels of study are targeted, from the vocational baccalaureate to the engineering diploma, including professional licences and BTS. Find all job offers on the spie-job.com website.

With 400 locations and a strong network throughout France, SPIE's French subsidiaries are recruiting in all 12 regions. These recruitments will continue beyond the annual targets already exceeded at the end of September. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2022, 130 new hires are planned in Occitania and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, more than 100 in Ile-de-France and Pays de la Loire, 80 in Normandy, 70 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, 60 in Grand Est and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, and 30 in Hauts-de-France, Brittany, Burgundy-Franche-Comté and Centre-Val de Loire.

"SPIE is a growing European Group and a key player in today's challenges: the energy transition, responsible digital transformation and the decarbonisation of industry. We are recruiting bold and passionate men and women throughout France who want to give meaning to their professional commitment. By joining SPIE, you will have access to career opportunities in promising fields!" Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of SPIE France.

"In each of our territories, we recruit talented people who share our values and whose expertise we deploy. Our employees are the company's main shareholders, and they are also the main players in the energy transition and digital transformation: in the field, they are the ones who transform SPIE's strategy into concrete, useful, green and innovative solutions for our customers." Sandra Hen Poulain, Director of Human Resources at SPIE France.

In addition to technical skills, the ability to adapt, the diversity of profiles and the motivation of new arrivals are sought-after assets. A strong sense of teamwork and a genuine desire to contribute to the many challenges of energy transition and digital transformation are essential. The passion, boldness and diversity of our professions are the strengths of SPIE's teams.

At SPIE, the complementary nature of our profiles creates value. In each of its businesses, the company encourages gender diversity because it is a driver of individual and collective performance. These commitments are at the heart of the actions of the mixed network So'SPIE Ladies, which works to promote women's careers, the Disability Committee, which is multiplying initiatives to free up the floor and support people with disabilities, and the CSR committees, which aim to reduce SPIE's environmental footprint and improve quality of life at work.

"Come to us if you want to work towards the energy transition and digital transformation" is the signature of the employer brand of SPIE's subsidiaries in France. It is backed by a clear promise: to contribute to a more responsible and sustainable world by joining a fast-growing Group. As a creator of green and innovative solutions, SPIE supports its customers in the design, installation and maintenance of their energy and digital infrastructures and networks.

