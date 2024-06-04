Cergy, 04 th June 2024 - The Correll Group, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the award of 3 multi-year "Fault Finding, Diagnostic and Dry Repair Framework Agreements" by the Ørsted Group, a global leader in offshore wind.

These Framework Agreements cover export and array, offshore and onshore, High Voltage (HV) and Fibre Optic (FO) cable fault finding, diagnostics and dry repairs across Ørsted's UK, USA and Taiwan windfarms. Combined with the existing Framework Agreement covering European locations, awarded to Correll in 2021, this positions Correll as a provider of cable fault-finding and repair services globally to the Ørsted Group.

The scope involves the requirement to determine a fault location, the failure mode, diagnostics and where required, repairs to the HV/FO system onshore or in a 'dry location' offshore, including the provision of HV and FO methodologies for the diagnostics and any consequent repairs.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented;"Such an award from a global leader is a great testament to the expertise and technical capabilities provided by the whole Correll team. We look forward to working with Ørstedacross their UK, USA and Taiwan operations for the initial 3-year period of the agreement and beyond.

"We are also proud to announce that Correll have been selected by Ørsted's as a preferred Partner for fault finding & repair services which is a fantastic achievement for the business."

Gianluca Pettracia, "Wind Power" Business Unit Director SPIE Global Services Energy, commented: "Securing this multi-year contract from the Ørsted Group is a testament to our expertise and dedication in the wind sector including the life of field management. We are honoured by this recognition and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and solutions in partnership with Ørsted."