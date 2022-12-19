Advanced search
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-19 am EST
24.16 EUR   +1.17%
01:41pSpie : completes the full divestiture of its operations in the United Kingdom to Imtech, jointly owned by Dalkia and EDF Energy
PU
12/14Netherlands : SPIE installs a futuristic power station for car manufacturer Nio
PU
12/05Spie : announces the appointment of two new directors to the management committee of its subsidiary SPIE Nucléaire
PU
SPIE : completes the full divestiture of its operations in the United Kingdom to Imtech, jointly owned by Dalkia and EDF Energy

12/19/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Cergy, December 19th, 2022- SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has completed today the sale of 100% of its United Kingdom operations to Imtech, following the approval of the British authorities.

SPIE UK Limited is a leading provider for technical engineering solutions for the built environment, with a focus on environmental safety and energy efficiency solutions.

With around 1,800 employees, SPIE UK Limited generated approximately GBP 200 million in revenue in 2021. Its activities wereunder strategic review since April 2022; upon completion of this transaction SPIE will fully exit the United Kingdom market.

The transaction has been finalised on the conditions communicated at signing on 27th October 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:54:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
