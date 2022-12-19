SPIE : completes the full divestiture of its operations in the United Kingdom to Imtech, jointly owned by Dalkia and EDF Energy

Cergy, December 19 th , 2022 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has completed today the sale of 100% of its United Kingdom operations to Imtech, following the approval of the British authorities.

SPIE UK Limited is a leading provider for technical engineering solutions for the built environment, with a focus on environmental safety and energy efficiency solutions.

With around 1,800 employees, SPIE UK Limited generated approximately GBP 200 million in revenue in 2021. Its activities wereunder strategic review since April 2022; upon completion of this transaction SPIE will fully exit the United Kingdom market.

The transaction has been finalised on the conditions communicated at signing on 27th October 2022.