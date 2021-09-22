Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPIE : is implementing broadband upgrade in Oldenburg and Varel on behalf of EWE Netz

09/22/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPIE is implementing broadband upgrade in Oldenburg and Varel on behalf of EWE Netz

Oldenburg, 22 September 2021 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has been commissioned by EWE Netz to implement part of its broadband upgrade in the towns of Oldenburg and Varel. This will represent a further boost to digitalisation in northwestern Germany and advance the roll-out of a state-of-the-art fibre-optic network. SPIE began work in July 2021 and is due to complete it within a year.

Fast internet for northwestern Germany

Glasfaser Nordwest [Fibre-Optic for the Northwest] is a joint venture between Telekom Deutschland GmbH and EWE AG. By working together to upgrade the fibre-optic network in northwestern Germany, they are ensuring infrastructure is ready to meet the challenges of the future.

Thereby, EWE Netz has commissioned SPIE to implement the fibre-optic network for parts of the broadband upgrade in Oldenburg and Varel. "We are implementing the main infrastructure and installing the connecting cables for the distribution stations", explained Marco Heyen, Head of the Wiesmoor Service Office at the CityNetworks & Grids operational division of SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa. To do so, the multi-technical service provider is digging more than 25 kilometres of cable trenches, laying around 64 kilometres of microducts[1] and preparing the building feed points. "As soon as the infrastructure is ready, the fibre-optic cables will be installed and the distribution stations that carry the optical signals to the building service connections will be connected. Moreover, we are implementing the fibre-optic infrastructure in line with the Home Passed + standard, which means that from each distribution station, we install the duct system as far as the property boundary", continued Heyen.

Team of experts with efficient solutions

To install all the cabling, 30 specialists from SPIE are working on the FTTH order. "We have deployed a very experienced team with exceptional technical skills and extensive expertise in broadband upgrades. For many years now, this has enabled us to implement all kinds of fibre-optic orders from a single source", said Andreas Schmidt, Head of the Wiesmoor Branch at the CityNetworks & Grids operational division.

These projects are both diverse and complex and usually need to be implemented as quickly as possible. "For example, one major challenge was documenting the large number of individual contracts involved in establishing building service connections", said Heyen. To minimise the administrative work involved and to ensure a high degree of availability and flexibility in serving its customers, SPIE has digitalised its entire documentation process. The multi-technical service provider has come up with a solution that allows it to use an automated system to convey information to customers directly and digitally via mobile devices carried by SPIE installers. "That not only streamlines our processes but has also been very well received among our clients", added Heyen.

Dependable partnership

SPIE and EWE Netz have enjoyed a successful working relationship for several decades. "We are delighted to provide these comprehensive services for our long-standing customer and, in doing so, make a crucial contribution to the digital transformation. After all, with fast internet, more and more people are gaining access to the latest technologies and digitalisation methods", said James Kaufmann, Head of the North region at the CityNetworks & Grids.

[1] Microducts are small ducts for the installation of small microduct fibre optic cables.

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPIE SA
08:22aSPIE : is implementing broadband upgrade in Oldenburg and Varel on behalf of EWE Netz
PU
04:02aSPIE : is using IoT and Facilities Management to improve air quality
PU
09/21SPIE : takes part in France's first offshore wind farm in Saint-Nazaire
PU
09/20SPIE : Press release - SPIE 2021 Investor Day - focus on ESG
PU
09/20SPIE 2021 INVESTOR DAY : Focus on ESG
PU
09/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Thales, Nestlé, Evergrande, AMC, Walmart...
09/15Engie narrows Equans suitors list to five - sources
RE
09/09SPIE : announces the launch of Fabloop, its smart data management offer dedicated to manuf..
PU
09/08CARLYLE : Apollo Reportedly Among Bidders for Engie's Services Unit
MT
09/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Ford, Intel, Apple, PayPal...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 088 M 8 315 M 8 315 M
Net income 2021 175 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 1 335 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 747 M 3 752 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 45 851
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,97 €
Average target price 25,38 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Tanja Rückert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA12.13%3 747
VINCI8.36%59 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.44%32 709
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 916
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.73%21 733
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.23%21 200