  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:28:20 2023-04-21 am EDT
27.24 EUR   -0.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPIE : issues its 2022 integrated annual report

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
SPIE is part of the solution!The 2022 edition of the integrated annual report aims to explain how the solutions designed and implemented by SPIE help to drive the energy transition and responsible digital transformation.

The Group's employees have a positive and visible impact on the environment day after day. At the same time, SPIE is leveraging its solutions to meet the commitments contained in its 2025 CSR roadmap.

Our integrated report showcases a selection of our achievements for the year, underpinned by practical solutions and a determination to lead by example. Available on-line or in hard copies, you can read its digital version and get hard copies of the annual report with the Print-on-Demand feature.

rai2022.spie.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03:10aSpie : issues its 2022 integrated annual report
04/19Spie : (7) Auditors report shareholders' meeting 2023 - Consolidated Financial Statements ..
04/19Spie : (8) Auditors report shareholders' meeting 2023 - Annual Financial Statements 31.12...
04/19Spie : (9) SPIE SA - Auditors report AGM 2023 - Special report on related party transactio..
04/19Spie : (4) Combined voting and proxy form
04/06Spie : François Guéno appointed Director of Innovation and Research & Development at SPIE ..
04/05Germany : SPIE achieved LNG facility installation for Zapp Precision Metals in less than 6..
04/03Netherlands : SPIE collaborates on Tennet's 2GW land stations to connect onshore and offsh..
03/30Spie : receives contract extension for technical facility management at Caffamacherreihe i..
03/22Overhead Power Lines Upgrade : SPIE responsible for approval management on behalf of Pfalz..
Financials
Sales 2023 8 422 M 9 238 M 9 238 M
Net income 2023 273 M 300 M 300 M
Net Debt 2023 1 024 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 4 498 M 4 933 M 4 933 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 49 333
Free-Float 86,0%
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 30,55 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jérôme Vanhove Director-Administrative & Finance
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sandrine Téran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA12.48%4 933
VINCI18.23%68 308
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.15%38 603
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.08%37 946
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED61.51%28 396
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.17.40%24 098
