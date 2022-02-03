SPIE : modernises the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station on behalf of Amprion

Wittlich, 3 Februar 2022 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, and the German transmission system operator Amprion are further expanding their partnership in the supply of renewable energy. SPIE will be responsible for increasing the voltage level of the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station from 220 kV to 380 kV and so increasing its grid feed-in capacity for renewable energy. The project began in October last year and is scheduled for completion in autumn 2025.

Modernisation project to increase the grid feed-in capacity for renewable energy

Amprion will be upgrading the voltage level of the 220 kV line between Metternich near Koblenz and Niederstedem near Bitburg to 380 kV in preparation for conveying more wind energy in the Eifel region and to strengthen the local supply security. As part of the line upgrade, SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa will be modernising the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station and increasing its capacity as a vital grid node for the energy transition. In its capacity as general contractor tasked with everything from planning and material supplies to the installation of the 380 kV switchgear, the multi-technical service provider will be responsible for ensuring the smooth outcome of the four-year project. As part of this comprehensive project, SPIE will remove the old 220 kV system and install the new 380 kV system - and all without affecting ongoing operation. "We are performing the upgrade in multiple stages to ensure the continuous supply of power. Our first task will be to set up a provisional system for feeding the 220 kV transformers. After that, we will then remove the old 220 kV system. We will then install the new 380 kV system, which comprises three transmission line panels, two transformer panels and two 110 kV feeder panels. Finally, we will remove the provisional system," says Johannes Waldermann, a project manager in the High Voltage operational division at SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa in Oberhausen.

A trusting, dependable and long-standing partnership

Amprion and SPIE have collaborated successfully for many years, during which SPIE has proved to be a dependable partner helping the grid operator to meet the challenges of the energy transition. Their excellent partnership is reflected already in numerous highly successful past projects. "We are delighted to provide these comprehensive modernisation services as well for our long-standing customer Amprion and, through our work, to further smooth the way for renewable energy in the region," says Robert Schaetzke, head of the Switch Gear Construction business unit in the High Voltage operational division at SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa. "Our highly motivated and dedicated team is committed to making the project a success. We offer decades of experience and the specialist expertise necessary for performing this work for our customer safely, reliably and on schedule," he says.

SPIE is a leading provider in the field of transmission and distribution networks. The company is helping to pave the way toward a climate-neutral future and is a key partner for projects aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix.