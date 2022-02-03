Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SPIE SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPIE : modernises the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station on behalf of Amprion

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wittlich, 3 Februar 2022 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, and the German transmission system operator Amprion are further expanding their partnership in the supply of renewable energy. SPIE will be responsible for increasing the voltage level of the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station from 220 kV to 380 kV and so increasing its grid feed-in capacity for renewable energy. The project began in October last year and is scheduled for completion in autumn 2025.

Modernisation project to increase the grid feed-in capacity for renewable energy

Amprion will be upgrading the voltage level of the 220 kV line between Metternich near Koblenz and Niederstedem near Bitburg to 380 kV in preparation for conveying more wind energy in the Eifel region and to strengthen the local supply security. As part of the line upgrade, SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa will be modernising the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station and increasing its capacity as a vital grid node for the energy transition. In its capacity as general contractor tasked with everything from planning and material supplies to the installation of the 380 kV switchgear, the multi-technical service provider will be responsible for ensuring the smooth outcome of the four-year project. As part of this comprehensive project, SPIE will remove the old 220 kV system and install the new 380 kV system - and all without affecting ongoing operation. "We are performing the upgrade in multiple stages to ensure the continuous supply of power. Our first task will be to set up a provisional system for feeding the 220 kV transformers. After that, we will then remove the old 220 kV system. We will then install the new 380 kV system, which comprises three transmission line panels, two transformer panels and two 110 kV feeder panels. Finally, we will remove the provisional system," says Johannes Waldermann, a project manager in the High Voltage operational division at SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa in Oberhausen.

A trusting, dependable and long-standing partnership

Amprion and SPIE have collaborated successfully for many years, during which SPIE has proved to be a dependable partner helping the grid operator to meet the challenges of the energy transition. Their excellent partnership is reflected already in numerous highly successful past projects. "We are delighted to provide these comprehensive modernisation services as well for our long-standing customer Amprion and, through our work, to further smooth the way for renewable energy in the region," says Robert Schaetzke, head of the Switch Gear Construction business unit in the High Voltage operational division at SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa. "Our highly motivated and dedicated team is committed to making the project a success. We offer decades of experience and the specialist expertise necessary for performing this work for our customer safely, reliably and on schedule," he says.

SPIE is a leading provider in the field of transmission and distribution networks. The company is helping to pave the way toward a climate-neutral future and is a key partner for projects aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix.

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPIE SA
04:49aSPIE : modernises the Wittlich-Wengerohr transformer station on behalf of Amprion
PU
02/02BELGIUM : SPIE installs the first charging station powered by wind energy for ENGIE
PU
02/01SPIE : breathes life into a rigging prototype for future sailing vessels at the Chantiers ..
PU
01/28SPIE : expands its Executive Committee with the appointment of Isabelle Lambert, Director ..
PU
01/28SPIE : Gauthier Louette signs a call to “green” executive remuneration
PU
01/28SPIE Completes Purchase of Dutch Sustainable Building Services Group Worksphere
MT
01/28SPIE : Press release - SPIE completes the acquisition of Worksphere
PU
01/28SPIE : completes the acquisition of Worksphere
PU
01/27SPIE : chosen by Kinaxia to transform its server infrastructure
PU
01/26UNITED KINGDOM : SPIE awarded new contract for mechanical and electrical infrastructure fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPIE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 022 M 7 933 M 7 022 M
Net income 2021 180 M 203 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 1 312 M 1 482 M 1 312 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 3 426 M 3 870 M 3 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 45 851
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,06 €
Average target price 26,40 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPIE SA-7.31%3 870
VINCI5.46%62 724
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.58%37 220
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 504
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620