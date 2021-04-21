Log in
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/21 09:24:24 am
20.52 EUR   -1.25%
09:18aSPIE  : 2020 Universal Registration Document
PU
04/20SPIE  : France announces the recruitment of 2,200 employees
PU
04/20SPIE  : supports the initiative European Alliance for a Green Recovery
PU
SPIE : 2020 Universal Registration Document

04/21/2021 | 09:18am EDT
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

2020

SPIE, sharing a vision for the future

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

Interview with the Chairman & CEO of SPIE

2

Profile and Geographic Footprint

4

SPIE today

6

Governance

10

A selection of projects

12

1

PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP

AND ITS BUSINESS

1.1

History

16

1.2

Competitive strengths and advantages

AFR

17

1.3

Strategy

AFR

22

1.4

Markets

and

competitive position

AFR

23

1.5

Group business

AFR

25

1.6

Structure

AFR

29

5

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AFR

5.1

Management bodies

197

5.2 Board of Directors: composition, preparation

and organisation of work

199

5.3

Compensation and benefits

214

5.4

Other information

223

2

RISK FACTORS

AND INTERNAL CONTROL AFR

2.1

Risk factors

32

2.2

Risk insurance and coverage

41

2.3

Internal control and risk management

42

6

SHAREHOLDERS AFR

6.1

Shareholders

226

6.2 Shareholder relations/financial communication

schedule

232

6.3

Dividends

232

6.4

Information about share capital

233

6.5 Factors that could come into play in the event

of a takeover bid

238

3

NON-FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE AFR

3.1

Statement of non-financial performance

50

4

BUSINESS ANALYSIS

AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4.1

Analysis of consolidated net income

80

4.2

Events after the reporting period

98

4.3

Trends and objectives

98

4.4

Consolidated financial statements

99

4.5

Parent company financial statements

169

4.6 Income (and other characteristic components) for

SPIE SA over the last 5 years

193

4.7

Information on supplier payment periods

194

7

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

7.1 Main provisions of the law and the Articles

of Association

240

7.2

Legislative and regulatory environment

245

7.3

Information on equity associates

248

7.4

Major contracts

248

7.5

Related-party transactions

AFR

249

7.6 Information from third parties, expert statements

and declarations of interests

252

7.7

Documents available to the public

252

7.8 Persons responsible for the Universal Registration

Document

AFR

252

7.9 Persons responsible for auditing the financial

statements

AFR

253

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLES 254

COMPONENTS OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT ARE IDENTIFIED IN THIS TABLE OF CONTENTS WITH THE SIGN AFR

SPIE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

www.spie.com

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

2020

Including the annual financial report

As the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas

of energy and communications, SPIE supports its customers to design, build, operate

and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly facilities.

SPIE SA, a "société anonyme" (joint stock company) incorporated under French law with a share capital of €75,265,694.72, registered at 10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise, France under company no. 532 712 825 (Pontoise Trade and Company Registry), is referred to as the "Company" in this Universal Registration Document. Unless otherwise stated, the "Group" and the "SPIE group" refer to the Company and its subsidiaries and holdings.

This Universal Registration Document contains forward-looking statements regarding the growth, prospects and strategies of the Group. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identiﬁed by the use of the future and conditional tenses and by terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "aim", "expect", "intend", "should", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "wish" and "might" or, if applicable, their negative forms and other similar words, terminology and phrases. Such information has no historically factual basis and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. It is based on data, assumptions and estimates from which the Group deems it reasonable to draw inferences. Such information may change or be modiﬁed due to uncertainties in the economic, ﬁnancial, competitive or regulatory environments. In addition, the occurrence of one or more of the risks described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors" of this Universal Registration Document may affect the Group's businesses, position and ﬁnancial results as well as its ability to reach its objectives.

Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors" of this Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of all or any of these risks could have a negative effect on the Group's businesses, position or ﬁnancial results.

Moreover, other risks as yet unidentiﬁed or deemed insigniﬁcant by the Group could have the same negative effect.

This Universal Registration Document contains information about the Group's markets and competitive positions, including information about the size of such markets. The facts on which the Group bases its statements mostly come from estimates made by the Group, studies and statistics from independent third parties and professional organisations, and ﬁgures published by the Group's competitors, suppliers and customers (in particular, the Group's rankings in relation to its main competitors are based on revenues disclosed by them during the ﬁnancial year ended December 31, 2020). Certain information contained in this Universal Registration Document is publicly available information which the Company considers reliable but which has not been veriﬁed by an independent expert. The Company cannot guarantee that a third party using different methods to collect, analyse or calculate data on business segments would obtain the same results. The Company makes no undertaking and provides no warranty as to the accuracy of this information. It is possible that such information proves to be incorrect or out of date. The Group makes no undertaking to publish updates to such information, except in connection with any applicable legal or regulatory obligations.

Certain figures (including figures expressed in thousands or millions) and percentages in this Universal Registration Document have been rounded. The totals presented in this Universal Registration Document may differ slightly from those obtained by adding together the exact (decimal) values of those ﬁgures.

SPIE SA

Joint stock company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €75,265,694.72

Registered office: 10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise, France

Registered with the Pontoise Trade and Companies Registry under company number 532 172 825

This Universal Registration Document was filed on 12/04/2021 with the AMF, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration

Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge from SPIE, 10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise, France, and on the websites of SPIE (www.spie.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

SPIEUNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020 1

I N T E R V I E W W I T H T H E C H A I R M A N & C E O

AAresilientand agile businesssmodel in an exceptionalcontext

WHATWHATCANCANYOUYOUSAYSAYABOUTABOUTTHISTHIS

YEARYEANDRANDTHETHEIMPACTIMPACTOF AOFMAMAJOR

HEALTHCRISIS?

GauthierGauthierLouetteLouette: I will: takeIwill tawaykeawaythreethree thingsthingsfromfromthisextraordinarythis extraordinaryyear.yearFirstly,.Firstly,the the Group'sGroup'sremarkableremarkableresilienceresilienceand agilityndagilityduringduring the unprecedentedthecrisiscrisis.Naturally,.Naturally,we werewere

affectedaffectedby Covidby Covid-19and-19 theandconsequencesthethat that ensuensued,but webutwerewereabl abletor acttoreactquicklyquicklyand getand get our businessinessourbackbackup andup runningandrunningas soonas soonas theas the first lockdfirstockdownswerenswereliftedlift.Weedeven.We evenfinishedfinishedthe the yearyearwith withrevenuerevenuesimilarsimilarto thatto thatof2019,of which2019,whichis is

  • realachievementrealachievementgivengivthencurrentthe currenteconomiceconomic environviromenment!I alsoI believalsoelievethat thisatcrisisthis crisishas has shownshownthe missionthe mission-critical-criticalnaturenatureof ourofservicour ervices keepingkeepingessentialessentialinfrastructureforsocietyfor societyand and the economytheeconomyrunningrunning.Maintaining.ndg increasingandincreasing
    the capacitythecapacityof hospitalsof hospitalsand ITandinfrastructuresIT- - neededneedednow nowmoremorethanthanever everforremotefor remoteworkwork- - and rollingandrollingout energyout energyand communicationand networksareksjustaresomejust omeftheofindispenthe spensable "invisible"invisiblejobs"jobs"performedperformedby SPIEby. SPIE.

I wouldIwouldlike tolikethankto thallnkofallourofemployeesour employeesfor for theirtheirincrediblediblecommitmmitmentthroughoutthroughoutthe yearthe.year. We introduceducedWestrictstrictsanitarysanitaryprocedureduresrightright fromfromthestheartstartoftheofcrisis,the crisis,handhandin indhandwith withour our customerscustomersand bolsteredandbolsteredby ourbydeeplyour deeplyrootedrooted safetysafetycultureculture.This.meantThismeanttha thatouronour-siteon-site

employeesemployeescouldcouldcontinuecontinueto workto worksafelysafely. . CertainCertainteamsteamswerewerealso palacedsoplacedon shorton short-time-time workingworking.But .everyoneBut everyonedemonstrated a remarkableremarkablesensesenseof solidarityof solidaritydespitespitethe difftheicultdifficult

situatituation,for whichfor whichI wouldI wouldlike tolikethankto thankthemthem. .

2 SPIE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020

www.spie.com

"SPIE'steamsteamshavehaveshownshown a greatsensesenseof ofsolidarity andcomcommitmentduringduringthisthis

unprececeddentedhealthhealthcrisis,crisis, providingourourcustomerswithwith thesservicesnececessary foressentialfacilitilities tocontinuerunning"

GauthierLouette,Louette,

ChairmanCEO& CEOof SPIEof SPIE

the fightthefightagainstagainstclimateclimatechange,change,as as demonstratedby thebygrethegreenshareshareof ourof2020our 2020 revenue:revenue:41%, according41%, accordingto thetostherictstrictnew newEU EU TaxonomyTaxonomy.As we.Asactivelywe activelys ekseektobotostboostthe the proporoportionof renewableof renewableenergiesin theinentheenergy mix andmix promoteandpromoteelectricelectricmobilitymobilitysolutisolutions,we'rewe're exploringexploringnew newmethodsfodsrtheforfuture,the future,s chsuchas theas the use ofusehydrogenof hydrogen.I'm thinking.I'm thinkingparticularin particularof theof the programmeswe'veswe'vrolledrolledout inouteachin eachof ourof our businesbusinessesto reduceto reduceour ownour ownenvironviromenmental impactimpact.SPIE. isSPIEconstais nstantlyimprovingimprovingitselfitselfand and plansplanson concontinuingto playto playkeyarolekeyinrolethein the energyenergytransition- one-ofnetheofbiggestthe biggestchallengeschallenges

of ouroftimesour times. .

For SPIE,For SPIE,digitaldigitaltechnologytechnologyis firstisandfirst foremostandforemost a toola-toola very- a verypowerfpowerful one!ul one!What'sWhat'simportantimportant thoughthoughis howis howitmakesit makesthingsthingspossiblepossibleor asieror easier to useto.Anduse.thanksAndthanksto ourtoarrayour arrayof digitalof digitalexpertiseexpertise and insiandinsideknowledgeknowledgeof ourofcustomers'our customers' businesbusinesses,wes,canwestcanstandout inoutthesein thesehighlyhighly

dynamicdynamicarketsmarkets. .

IS THISTHISRESILIENCEREFLECTECTEDIN SPIE'SIN SPIE'S

20202020FINANCIALFINANCIALRESULTS?RESULTS?

TO FINISHTOFINISHUP, HOWUP,HOWDO YDOUYOUFEELFEEL

ABOUTABOUTTHETHECOMINGCOMINGMONTHS?MONTHS?

G. L.G:Yes,. L. :dYefinits,definitely.We saw.We sawsharpsharpupturnupturnin in

businessbusinessfromfromthethirdthe thirdquarterquarteronwards,onwards,boostingboosting

G. L.G:.SPIEL. : endedSPIEended20202020with withsolidsolidfunfundamentals,

our revenueourrevenueto €6to.6billion,€6.6 billion,only 4only.7%lower4.7%lowerthanthanin in

a strongerastrongerbalancebalancesheetsheetand closerandclosercustomercustomer

2019. EBITA2019.EBITAtotalledtotalled€339.€2339million,.2million,for aformarginmarginof of

relationshipsrelationships.We must.We mustremainremcaincautious,however,however,

5.1%, down5.1%,down18.9%18on.9%2019,on when2019,whent marginthe margincamecamein in

as SPIEas naturallySPIEnaturallydependsdependson theonmacroethe croeconomic

at 6%at.SPIE6%. alsoSPIE generatedalsogeneratedexceptionalexceptionalcashcashflow,flow,

environviromenment.Having.Havingsaid saidthat,that,e Groupthe Groupcan can

postingpostingfree cashfreecashflow offlow€323of.€323million.3million- a reco- a record

countcounthighon highdemanddemandin mostin mostof itsofbusinesbusinesses,its

high highdespitespitelowerlowerEBITDAEBITDA.Leverage.ragecontinuedcontinuedto to

and Europeanandeconomicaneconomicstimulusstimuluspackagesares are

declinecline,returningreturningto a pretoa-SAGpre-acquisitionSAGacquisitionlevel.level.

goingoingtocreateto createmomentummomentumin a numberin a numberof keyof key

HOWHOWWOULDWOULDYOUYOUEXPLAINEXPLAINSPIE'SSPIE'S

areas,arepas,particularlythosethoserelatedrelatedto thetoentheenergy

transitiontransitionand theanddigitalthe digitaltransitiontransition.We're.We'realso also

RESILIENCEDURINGDURINGTHETHECRISIS?CRISIS?

luckyluckyto haveto haverya verysolidsolidfinancialncialposition,position,whichwhich

shouldshouldhelp heluspurspursueo r acquisitionour acquisitionstrategystrategy. .

G. L.G:.Firstly,L. : Firstly,the geographicalthe geographicalmix ofmixtheof the

We pickedWepickedup whereup wherewe leftweoffleftinoffthisinareathis areaat theat the

Group'sGroup'sbusinessbusinessEuropein Europe.With.Withactivityactivitylevelslevelsin in

end ofend2020of 2020with thewithacquisitionthe acquisitionof companyofcompany

the Netherlands,Netherlands,GermanyGermanyd PolandPolandstandingstanding

positionnedpositionnedtheondatathe datacentercentemarmarketin in

up well,up well,thedeclinethe clineFrainFrance,the Unitedthe UnitedKingdomKingdom

Germany.Anothery.Anotherstrongstrongassetassetis ourisabilityour abilityto to

and BelgiumandBelgiumhad hadlessaoflessanofimpactan impact.Secondly,.Secondly,

buildbuildthe futurethe futurehandhandin indhandwith withour our

SPIE operatesSPIEoperatesin allbusinessall sessctorssectorsand ourand our

stakeholders,stakeholders,as demonstratedasby thebymaterithe ateriality

diversediverseportfportfolioofoliongof-longstanding-standingcustomerscustomersis a is a

assessmentassessmentperformedperformedin 2020in 2020and presentedandpresentedin in

majormaadvantagejor. So .venSoeventhoughthoughcertaincertainsectors,sectors, this repothisrept.Fortall.Fortheseall threseasons,reasons,I am Iconfideconfidentam

suchsuchas aerospace,as aerospace,werewerehit hardhit hardby thebycrisis,the crisis,

aboutaboutthe monthsthe monthsaheadaheadbecausebecauseI believeI lievethat that

nonenofnethemof themactuactuallyrepresentsrepresentsmoremorethanthan1% of1% of

SPIE hasSPIEallhasthealltoolsthe toolsit needsit needsto returnoretournitsto its

SPIE'sSPIE'srevenuerevenue. .

growthgrowthtrajectorytrajectory. .

SPIESPIEHASHASPOSITIONEDITSELFITSELFAS AASKEYA KEY

PLAYERPLAYERIN THEIN THEENERGYENERGYTRANSITION

ANDANDDIGITALTALTRANSFORMATION. WHAT.WHAT

IS YOURISYOURTAKETAKEON ONTHESETHESETOPICS?TOPICS?

G. L :GAddressing. L : Addressingthe entheenergychallengeschallengesof ourof our societysocietyis centralis centralto ourtobusinessour business.We have.We havbeenbeen deliveringdeliveringservicervicesto energyto energycompaniescompaniesfor manyfor many

years,years,and weandhelpwe helpallourallcustomersour rseduceto reduce theirtheirenergyenergyconsumptionconsumptionand fiandalternativefindalternative solutisolutions.SPIE. isSPIEmakingis makinggreatgreatcontributributionto to

SPIEUNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2020 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
