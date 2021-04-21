SPIE : 2020 Universal Registration Document

SPIE SA, a "société anonyme" (joint stock company) incorporated under French law with a share capital of €75,265,694.72, registered at 10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise, France under company no. 532 712 825 (Pontoise Trade and Company Registry), is referred to as the "Company" in this Universal Registration Document. Unless otherwise stated, the "Group" and the "SPIE group" refer to the Company and its subsidiaries and holdings.

This Universal Registration Document contains forward-looking statements regarding the growth, prospects and strategies of the Group. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identiﬁed by the use of the future and conditional tenses and by terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "aim", "expect", "intend", "should", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "wish" and "might" or, if applicable, their negative forms and other similar words, terminology and phrases. Such information has no historically factual basis and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. It is based on data, assumptions and estimates from which the Group deems it reasonable to draw inferences. Such information may change or be modiﬁed due to uncertainties in the economic, ﬁnancial, competitive or regulatory environments. In addition, the occurrence of one or more of the risks described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors" of this Universal Registration Document may affect the Group's businesses, position and ﬁnancial results as well as its ability to reach its objectives.

Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in Chapter 2 "Risk factors" of this Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of all or any of these risks could have a negative effect on the Group's businesses, position or ﬁnancial results.