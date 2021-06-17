SPIE CityNetworks goes digital and boosts its operational excellence for customers

17 June 2021 - SPIE CityNetworks, a French subsidiary of the SPIE group, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, initiated a digital transformation process for all its activities two years ago. Through its partnership with Daxium, the subsidiary has created a digital hub and automated all its business processes through modules that can be accessed directly on a smartphone.

Improved quality and responsiveness through digital smartphone services

SPIE CityNetworks, which is dedicated to energy and digital networks, city services, transport and mobility, launched a project in 2019 for the digital transformation of all its businesses with its partner Daxium (no-code platform). The aim was to simplify, automate and harmonise the time that employees spend on input and reporting. The results were quickly seen and made it possible to eliminate administrative , optimise interventions with precise operating modes and improve the quality of follow-up and the time taken to report and share information with customers.

'We have set up online forms to enable site managers to generate activity reports or records in real time via their smartphones, in order to reduce administrative tasks', explains Daniel Beaubouchez, Head of Digitalisation and Innovation at SPIE CityNetworks. 'We are continuing to deploy this digital transformation in all our activities - installation of 4/5G pylons, deployment of fibre optics, management of electricity terminals, video surveillance, etc. - so we can continue to make our interventions smoother and our operational excellence greater'.

Capitalising on good practice and expertise

The project resulted in the implementation of a digital hub - a store of business applications available to employees from their smartphones, ensuring optimal feedback on current projects. For example, the 'public lighting' application gives access to several modules, such as the installation of technical equipment - lamp posts and cabinets - or maintenance forms (photos, measurements, etc.). Reports are formatted to meet customer requirements. Fabien Esparros, a works supervisor at SPIE CityNetworks, backs this up: 'I was spending a great deal of time cross-referencing Excel tables and harmonising report layouts before presenting them to customers. Now these reports are generated automatically and allow me to focus on analysis and improvement plans. This has also allowed me to save precious time, especially for the preparation of my work sites and staff.'

There is also an important contribution in terms of safety. The flexibility of the digital hub makes it possible, for example, to increase the number of preventive observation visits and 'safety minutes'. The analysis modules provide the QHSE department with indicators and action plans in real time and eliminate hours spent on Excel.

These digitalised processes have considerably improved the quality of monitoring and reporting, to the benefit of our customers. Now 90% of visit and intervention reports are digitalised.

An information hub, a decision-making tool and machine learning for the future

To date, 2,700 employees have a DAXIUM licence and around a hundred business modules have been configured in the Store. The increase in the quality of the information stored means that data mining and deep learning modules are now a possibility. In the long term, the structured and harmonised data in the digital hub hold out the prospect of machine learning and AI, which will make it possible to carry out more predictive work, particularly in the areas of maintenance and safety.