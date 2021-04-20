Log in
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
SPIE : France announces the recruitment of 2,200 employees

04/20/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Cergy, 20 April 2021 - SPIE France, a subsidiary of the SPIE Group, the European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announced its 2021 nationwide recruitment target for its subsidiaries of 2,200 employees, including 600 interns. These numbers, which are higher than previous years, are confirmation of the growth in activities related to the challenges of energy transition and digital transformation.

A recruitment dynamic on the up

In 2020, SPIE France subsidiaries welcomed nearly 2,000 employees, including 500 apprentices, bringing the total number of work experience placements to more than 1,000. This year they have published an increase of 20% in job offers, despite the public health situation. Network and maintenance technicians, electricians, computer engineers, mechanics, designers, network fitters, site supervisors, business and telecom & network engineers are among the various roles sought to strengthen numbers on the field, always with a view to provide local, high-quality service to customers.

All educational levels are targeted, from professional baccalaureate training, technical college diplomas (IUT) and advanced vocational diplomas (BTS) to degrees in engineering. 'While skills are indeed vital to our business, we are primarily looking for employees who are willing to join a rich and diverse human adventure. Autonomy, responsibility and trust are watchwords of our HR policy', clarifies Olga Martin Jarousse, SPIE France's Director of Human Resources. Open-mindedness, adaptability, listening skills and leadership are all highly valued skills SPIE regularly invests in by way of training.

With some 400 locations throughout France, recruitment is planned in various regions. These include the Ile-de-France region, which is expected to recruit 214 permanent staff, the Occitania region, 195, the PACA region, 174, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, 169, the Grand Est region, 153, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, 122, the Brittany region, 113, the Pays de la Loire region, 89, the Normandy region, 74, the Centre Val de Loire region, 59, the Hauts-de-France region, 46 and the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, which is planning to take on about 40 new recruits.

Jobs at the heart of society

As a leading player in the four strategic markets represented by smart cities, energy, intelligent buildings and industrial services, SPIE France aims to develop highly technical, high-value-added solutions to improve its customers' long-term energy and technical performance. Its subsidiaries are committed to making three major contributions: preparing for the energy future, creating shared value through digital technology and accelerating environmentally-friendly approaches to help to improve citizens' quality of life. These initiatives are at the heart of the considerations of the companies and regions of tomorrow and are supported by all European recovery plans.

Strictly geared towards employee satisfaction

All SPIE France subsidiaries are committed to greater diversity and have made safety and quality of life in the workplace a key factor in the proper operation and performance of the company. 'Sur les métiers techniques et scientifiques' [on technical and scientific professions], a campaign conducted by the So'SPIE Ladies network recently showcased some fifty female technicians and engineers who talked about why they chose to pursue their careers and how they feel fulfilled by them.

Within the framework of SPIE's corporate social responsibility policy, a number of Dynamic Skills Management (DSM) initiatives are being launched to facilitate career development and orientation (inter-professional and geographical mobility). In the same vein, with more than 2,000 new arrivals in 2020, welcoming and integrating new employees has become a priority for the HR department. Training modules on safety, company values, company regulations and workplace rules are made available to all new arrivals. All employees benefit from a comprehensive induction programme that enables them to explore the scope of the business, meet different people, develop an active network and quickly embrace SPIE's values and culture.

All these measures round out an ambitious recruitment policy that should attract new talent, enrich technical teams renowned for their expertise and play a major role in the energy and digital transition that is a feature of our companies.

'We are stepping up our efforts to raise awareness about the opportunities offered by the energy transition and digital transformation professions for both men and women. We are open to everybody's talents and to the greatest possible diversity. We value SPIE's entrepreneurial mindset and do everything possible to ensure that our employees can perform to the best of their abilities, whilst taking an active part in their own careers, in line with their aspirations', sums up Olga Martin Jarousse, SPIE France's Director of Human Resources.

