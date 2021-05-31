SPIE awarded contract to upgrade and optimise hot water systems at HMP Perth, Scotland's oldest active prison

London, 31 May 2021 - SPIE UK has been awarded a contract by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) for the upgrade of specific hot water systems and associated hot and cold water system valves at HMP Perth. The upgrade will enable SPS to have more effective control and operation of these respective systems.

SPIE UK is designing, supplying and installing a new hot water return pipework system complete with a new circulation pump, automatic balancing valves and manual service valves for HMP Perth C Hall. All the new pipework and valves will be thermally insulated throughout, with thermal balancing valves on each return circuit to provide automatic balancing of the system. The existing Trend BEMS system in C Hall is being modified to provide monitoring and control for the new installation. The scheme also includes the replacement of existing hot and cold water system valves in the roof spaces in A Hall and B Hall. The existing lock-shield valves will be replaced with new automatic thermal balancing valves and the gate valve type isolation valves will be replaced with lever type ball valves. All the valves have been thermally insulated using proprietary jackets.

Optimising operations

The upgrade of the hot water systems was designed with system optimisation at the front of mind as well as to support the Scottish Prison Service's ongoing investment into the enhancement of its estate.

Overcoming obstacles

Working in a live prison clearly presents many challenges, but this is especially true in a pandemic where contact with prison staff and residents has to be managed carefully. The team is working closely with HMP Perth at all times to ensure the health and safety of all concerned and that there is no impact on the running of the prison.

Jim Skivington, a Divisional Managing Director at SPIE UK, said, 'Having already completed a number of projects over the past five years for SPS, we are incredibly pleased to have been awarded this contract. Designing systems that benefit the users and help organisations meet their objectives is core to everything we do and is a central part of the team's focus at HMP Perth. Working in a prison environment under the current circumstances poses some unique challenges, but I have full trust in the professionalism of our team, and the HMP Perth staff, to allow us to deliver this upgrade to the highest standard.'

Stuart Mawson, a Senior M&E Project Manager for SPS, said, 'Having worked with the SPIE UK team in the past, I know that they will rise to the challenge of delivering the scheme to a high quality, on time and to budget. The SPIE UK team clearly demonstrated that they have the expertise to deliver a system that will meet the contract's requirements.'