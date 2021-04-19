SPIE takes charge of supply and installation of high voltage switchgear for Merseytravel

SPIE UK will be supplying, installing and replacing high voltage switchgear, low loss transformers, and high voltage, low voltage, and control cabling at the Promenade Ventilation Station, in Liverpool, which provides ventilation and power to the Kingsway Road tunnel running under the River Mersey between Liverpool and Wallasey. Four 1500kVA Wilson e3 Low Loss Transformers will be installed in order to ensure the new system is highly energy efficient.

The new high voltage switchgear delivers on the dual benefits of being extremely energy and cost efficient. Systems being supplied and installed by SPIE UK are forecast to save an estimated 437 tons of CO2 over the course of their lifetime, based on a 60 percent load factor, in comparison to the systems that they are replacing. In accordance with this high level of energy efficiency, the new high voltage switchgear will also help Merseytravel achieve significant cost savings. Based on the same 60 percent load criteria set out above the saving is estimated at £10,223 annually, delivering a much-improved total cost of ownership.

Chris Mayoh, a Contract Manager at SPIE UK, said, 'We're incredibly pleased to have secured this contract with Merseytravel to help them maintain the high voltage switchgear at the Kingsway Road Tunnel. The win is testament to the quality of the work that the team deliver, with this being the sixth time that Merseytravel have chosen to work with us. Given our strong track record, I know that the team will do a great job of delivering the upgraded systems.'

Colin Dever, a Technical Services Manager for Merseytravel, said, 'As we work to ensure that we play our part in meeting the UK's climate targets, we have to make sure that our public infrastructure is as energy efficient as possible whilst also being value for taxpayer money. The upgrades being delivered by the SPIE team fit perfectly with these requirements and we know having worked with the team in the past that the project will be delivered to the highest quality.'