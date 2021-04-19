Log in
    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SPIE : takes charge of supply and installation of high voltage switchgear for Merseytravel

04/19/2021 | 04:47am EDT
SPIE takes charge of supply and installation of high voltage switchgear for Merseytravel

SPIE UK will be supplying, installing and replacing high voltage switchgear, low loss transformers, and high voltage, low voltage, and control cabling at the Promenade Ventilation Station, in Liverpool, which provides ventilation and power to the Kingsway Road tunnel running under the River Mersey between Liverpool and Wallasey. Four 1500kVA Wilson e3 Low Loss Transformers will be installed in order to ensure the new system is highly energy efficient.

The new high voltage switchgear delivers on the dual benefits of being extremely energy and cost efficient. Systems being supplied and installed by SPIE UK are forecast to save an estimated 437 tons of CO2 over the course of their lifetime, based on a 60 percent load factor, in comparison to the systems that they are replacing. In accordance with this high level of energy efficiency, the new high voltage switchgear will also help Merseytravel achieve significant cost savings. Based on the same 60 percent load criteria set out above the saving is estimated at £10,223 annually, delivering a much-improved total cost of ownership.

Chris Mayoh, a Contract Manager at SPIE UK, said, 'We're incredibly pleased to have secured this contract with Merseytravel to help them maintain the high voltage switchgear at the Kingsway Road Tunnel. The win is testament to the quality of the work that the team deliver, with this being the sixth time that Merseytravel have chosen to work with us. Given our strong track record, I know that the team will do a great job of delivering the upgraded systems.'

Colin Dever, a Technical Services Manager for Merseytravel, said, 'As we work to ensure that we play our part in meeting the UK's climate targets, we have to make sure that our public infrastructure is as energy efficient as possible whilst also being value for taxpayer money. The upgrades being delivered by the SPIE team fit perfectly with these requirements and we know having worked with the team in the past that the project will be delivered to the highest quality.'

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 08:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 004 M 8 383 M 8 383 M
Net income 2021 172 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2021 1 226 M 1 467 M 1 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 3 424 M 4 101 M 4 098 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 45 851
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,11 €
Last Close Price 21,38 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Michel Bleitrach Independent Director
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Tanja Rückert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIE SA20.04%4 101
VINCI11.42%61 360
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.03%33 594
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.60%25 627
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.55%20 762
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.37%19 552
