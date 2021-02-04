Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  SPIE SA    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPIE : sets up several fast-charging parks in Wolfsburg on behalf of IONITY

02/04/2021 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPIE sets up several fast-charging parks in Wolfsburg on behalf of IONITY

Wolfsburg, 4 January 2021 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, was engaged by IONITY, a joint venture of the car manufacturers BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, to implement further fast-charging parks in Wolfsburg. The new charging park at the Detmeroder Markt shopping complex provides six charging stations that enable charging at a power of up to 350 kW. The location is freely accessible around the clock.

Extensive charging infrastructure an important foundation

Within just a few months, SPIE has set up and commissioned two new fast-charging stations in Wolfsburg on behalf of IONITY. The order encompassed the installation of the charging stations including cabling and connection to the grid. The charging station at the Forum AutoVision is the second fast-charging park, and the recently completed fast-charging park at Detmeroder Markt is already the third of its kind to be implemented in Wolfsburg under the umbrella of the #WolfsburgDigital initiative. Another station at the Allerpark is planned, which SPIE will set up on behalf of IONITY. A first fast-charging park had already been put into operation in June 2019 at the e-mobility station on Braunschweiger Strasse. 'The availability of a reliable charging infrastructure is considered an important foundation for the implementation of electric mobility. A decisive contribution to the success of the energy transition is ascribed to it. Here, both the expansion of the charging infrastructure outside of towns and cities on the main traffic routes and the creation of a public and private charging infrastructure within urban areas and municipalities are crucial,' said Dietmar Bogerl, head of the Energy & Mobility Solutions branch at SPIE. The stations are equipped with a combined charging system (CCS) in accordance with European standards as well as an electrical transformer suitable for a DC supply. Moreover, every electric vehicle that is compatible with the European CCS charging standard will be charged using power from 100% renewable energy at the stations and throughout Europe for driving that is not only emission-free, but also carbon-neutral.

Extensive expertise in electric mobility

SPIE offers services across the entire electromobility value chain, from a single source: from providing advice on a suitable and specific charging infrastructure and its integration into existing energy infrastructures, to preliminary planning, implementation planning, installation and commissioning, right through to complete operational, maintenance and fault-clearance services. 'One of our focus areas as a multi-technical service provider is the mobility transition and the holistic implementation of charging infrastructures. We have already gained much experience in the development, installation, maintenance and operation of charging stations for electric vehicles from numerous reference projects and see the dynamic changes in the electric mobility market as an opportunity to grow with it,' said electric mobility expert Dietmar Bogerl. 'Thanks to our wide range of services, we have long since proven ourselves as a strong, reliable partner for IONITY. Therefore, we are delighted to be implementing another project for the city of Wolfsburg together now.'

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPIE SA
02:13aSPIE : sets up several fast-charging parks in Wolfsburg on behalf of IONITY
PU
02/03SPIE : Nucléaire is changing its Management Committee
PU
02/02SPIE : 2021 Awards of the companies with the best communication credibility rati..
PU
01/27SPIE : awarded a contract by the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region to manage the energy ..
PU
01/27INCREASING ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN WÜLF : SPIE will operate 2,380 street lights ove..
PU
01/24SPIE : selected as “Top Employer” in Belgium for the 14th time
PU
01/19PROTECTING THE CLIMATE BY CUTTING CO : SPIE helps Bottrop sewage treatment plant..
PU
01/17SPIE : and Incooling join forces for innovative energy savings in the data centr..
PU
01/13SPIE : New success for SPIE's employee shareholding plan in an unprecedented hea..
PU
01/13SPIE : includes the Energisme's “N'Gage” platform to optimise energy..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 588 M 7 900 M 7 900 M
Net income 2020 79,9 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 430 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 2 980 M 3 584 M 3 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 47 446
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart SPIE SA
Duration : Period :
SPIE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,54 €
Last Close Price 18,90 €
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Gabrielle van Klaveren-Hessel Director
Michel Bleitrach Independent Director
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIE SA6.12%3 584
VINCI SA-1.62%54 380
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%30 986
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.73%29 473
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 524
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.54%17 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ