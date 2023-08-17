Cergy, August 17, 2023 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signature of an agreement to acquire 75.1% of BridgingIT GmbH.

BridgingIT provides tailor made digital transformation services across the full value chain from consulting, systems architecture, digital product/process development, software engineering to managed services. It addresses the needs for a wide range of blue-chip customers across many different sectors.

The company, founded in 2008, is headquartered in Mannheim in Germany and operates throughout the country with 700 highly qualified employees.

BridgingIT will generate revenue of around 140 million euros this year, with a high single digit EBITA margin. With high added value services and a strong expertise, BridgingIT benefits from the growing demand for digital transformation services, in particular migration towards the cloud and cybersecurity. Accordingly, BridgingIT is ideally positioned to grow fast and develop even-higher margin levels, in the next years.

The transaction multiple is slightly below 9.0x 2023E EBITA post synergies. SPIE will acquire 75.1% of the share capital at closing, while the remaining 24.9% shareholding will be retained by the founders and other managers. The agreement includes put and call mechanisms related to the 24.9%. The current management team remains in place and will contribute to pursue the business development in the country. This acquisition will create significant value thanks to the anticipated high organic growth combined with best-in-class margin levels for high added value services. This acquisition will be financed with the existing resources of the Group and the impact on its leverage ratio will remain very limited.