Cergy, 27 May 2024 - SPIE France, a subsidiary of the SPIE group, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, signed a new partnership agreement with the Human Resources Department of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces on 29 April 2024. The agreement promotes the employment of candidates receiving support from Défense mobilité, the Ministry's retraining and career transition unit.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry's Balard site in Paris and was attended by Managing Director of SPIE France, Arnaud Tirmarche; Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Thibaut de Vanssay; Director of Défense mobilité, Bénédicte Le Deley; and General Benoît Paris, Deputy Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

This partnership agreement between SPIE France and Défense mobilité covers three groups:

active and former military personnel who are considering transition to civilian life and who left the institution less than three years ago, and injured military personnel - without time limit

military personnel undergoing training who are interested in exploring a new corporate career path;

civilian Defence personnel;

this includes the spouses of military and civilian Defence personnel.

This high-level commitment on the part of SPIE France follows on from the agreement that was recently signed with the French National Guard to promote the recruitment of reserve force personnel.

The partnership with Défense mobilité will help SPIE France to meet its extensive recruitment needs. It aims to recruit 3,500 employees in a wide range of professional disciplines throughout France in 2024.

SPIE France has already shown its commitment to the cause when it met with and provided various job opportunities to spouses of Defence community personnel at theSalon Emploi des conjoints[1] in 2023. One of the consequences of SPIE France's involvement in this jobs fair was the rapid hiring of the spouse of a military serviceperson as a communications officer. SPIE France has already confirmed that it will be at the nextSalon Emploi des conjointshosted by Défense mobilité, to be held in October 2024.

"We are delighted with this partnership, which will further strengthen the ties between SPIE and the Defence community. Thanks to our strong local presence and the career paths that we can offer, focused on the energy, digital and industrial transitions, we can provide meaningful careers and professional development for those candidates receiving Défense mobilité support,"states Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of SPIE France.

"This partnership agreement is integral to the approach we are taking to recruit personnel from more diverse sources. This will enable us to reach more people and, by taking on applicants from diverse backgrounds, will help diversify our company. We firmly believe that this diversity is a recipe for success and collective intelligence,"adds Sandra Hen Poulain, Human Resources Director at SPIE France.