SPIE : to assume responsibility for technical facility management on behalf of Siemens Healthineers for another five years

Erlangen, 23 March 2022 - SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa, the German subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, and Siemens Healthineers, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, are continuing their successful partnership for another five years - with the option to extend it even further. The multi-technical service provider is responsible for technical facility management at the Erlangen and Forchheim sites, which together cover a net floor area of around 350,000 square metres.

Joint development and continuous progress

SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa and Siemens Healthineers enjoy a trusting partnership that goes back many years. The multi-technical service provider has been responsible for technical facility management throughout the medical technology company's production plants and office buildings since 2004. "This latest contract extension is testament to the confidence in SPIE's performance and technical expertise. Together with Siemens Healthineers, we are constantly striving to improve processes and solutions and structure them efficiently," says Rainer Hollang, Managing Director/COO of SPIE GmbH and Head of the Efficient Facilities operational division at SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa. "We have been working together as partners for 17 years and sharing in the growth of our customers. In addition, thanks to our employees and contractual partners, we fulfil the technical requirements of Siemens Healthineers and ensure safe and undisrupted operations. We deploy a range of innovative and digital solutions and implement measures aimed at optimising energy consumption," continues Rainer Hollang.

"Seamless technical facility management is essential in our production plants for high-performance medical technology. With SPIE, we have had a dependable and highly competent partner by our side for many years that offers outstanding quality, technical expertise and foresight. We are delighted to continue our successful partnership and, thanks to SPIE's technical expertise and many years of experience, to continuously improve our building operations," says Michael Weinmann, Head of Real Estate at Siemens Healthineers.

High, FDA-compliant technical requirements

At its Erlangen and Forchheim sites, Siemens Healthineers develops and manufactures a range of medical technology such as computer and magnetic resonance tomography equipment. This also places high technical requirements on the building management technology. "Due to the complexity of the facilities and the high-quality requirements, the sites are extremely demanding in technical terms. Moreover, the facilities are subject to the requirements of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Manufacturers of medical technology that want to sell their products in the USA and other countries are required to comply with the FDA's Quality System Regulation (QSR)," says Stefan Schusterschitz, General Manager of the Key Account Siemens business unit within the Efficient Facilities operational division. "For this reason, everything that relates directly to the quality and, in turn, safety of medical technology has to be assessed as part of a quality management system - and this also includes our services as an on-site technical service provider."

"Our job at the Erlangen and Forchheim sites is to ensure the safe and undisrupted operation and round-the-clock availability of all technical facilities - especially for the highly sensitive production process. This includes monitoring the temperature and air humidity in the production areas and conducting conductivity measurements for quality-relevant areas on ESD flooring, i.e. electro-statically endangered components," says Sven Tröger, project team leader within the Key Account Siemens business unit. To meet the high standard of technical facility management required for ensuring that medical equipment can be manufactured without disruption, SPIE arranges for its employees to undergo regular further training. "We have established our own QSR organisation for this purpose so that every employee who works for Siemens Healthineers completes basic QSR training," says Sven Tröger. "In addition, special quality standards must be applied in the event of modifications in areas subject to QSR regulations," continues Sven Tröger.

Energy optimisation

SPIE also offers a range of solutions designed to optimise energy consumption in buildings, plants and infrastructure, including not only energy management and energy monitoring systems but also energy-saving contracting, energy efficiency measures as well as building and energy system upgrades. "We collaborate at a cross-disciplinary level with our energy management specialists from Energy Solutions. Together we have devised a concept for Siemens Healthineers featuring highly effective measures aimed at increasing energy efficiency. The basis for this is detailed energy monitoring," says Sven Tröger. This involves recording and analysing energy consumption in Erlangen and Forchheim, allowing the multi-technical service provider for Siemens Healthineers to identify further energy-saving potential, make the appropriate modifications and increase efficiency.

