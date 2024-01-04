Spie: acquisition of JD Euroconfort
Based in Cesson-Sévigné (Ille-et-Vilaine), this company supplies the luxury goods, healthcare, retail, defense and local authority sectors. With around 45 qualified employees, it generated sales of around 11 million euros in 2022.
'This acquisition enables Spie to strengthen its geographical positioning in its historical businesses related to refrigeration installations and air conditioning', comments Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of Spie France.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction