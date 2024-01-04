Spie: acquisition of JD Euroconfort

Spie has announced the acquisition of JD Euroconfort, presented as a leading player in the fields of refrigeration, air conditioning and professional kitchens, an operation scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.



Based in Cesson-Sévigné (Ille-et-Vilaine), this company supplies the luxury goods, healthcare, retail, defense and local authority sectors. With around 45 qualified employees, it generated sales of around 11 million euros in 2022.



'This acquisition enables Spie to strengthen its geographical positioning in its historical businesses related to refrigeration installations and air conditioning', comments Arnaud Tirmarche, Managing Director of Spie France.



