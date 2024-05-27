Spie: agreement with the French Ministry of Defence to offer employment opportunities to ex-servicemen and women

Spie announced on Monday that it has signed an agreement with the French Ministry of Defence to offer employment opportunities to former military personnel and their spouses.



The engineering group says that the agreement signed with the Ministry of Defence's Human Resources Department provides for cooperation in favor of the employment of candidates accompanied by Défense mobilité, the ministry's department for retraining and professional transitions.



The partnership covers current and former military personnel who are considering a transition to civilian life, and who have been out of the service for less than three years, as well as wounded military personnel for an unlimited period of time.



The agreement is also aimed at military personnel in training wishing to try out a new career path in a company, civilian defense personnel and spouses of military personnel and civilian defense personnel.



Spie explains that the partnership will help meet its significant recruitment needs in France, where the multi-technical services provider plans to recruit 3,500 employees this year.



