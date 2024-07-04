Spie: appointment to Sub-Saharan Africa division

July 04, 2024 at 06:59 am EDT Share

SPIE Global Services Energy, SPIE's international subsidiary, announces the appointment of Jeronimo Oliveira as Director of the 'Sub-Saharan Africa' division.



Aged 53, he will support SPIE's customers and partners as closely as possible to their needs in 7 countries in the region (Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gabon and Congo-Brazzaville), thanks to the 1,500 SPIE Global Services Energy employees in this part of the world.



As the new head of the 'Sub-Saharan Africa' division, I want to mobilize SPIE's teams to meet the demands of the Oil & Gas sector and the developing renewable energy sector," he commented.



We must be innovative and flexible, but also demonstrate our ability to meet market expectations with a high level of expertise', he added.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.