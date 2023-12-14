Spie: chosen to maintain Mercedes-Benz plant

Spie announced on Thursday that it had been chosen to take charge of industrial maintenance at the Mercedes-Benz car plant in Mettingen/Esslingen.



The engineering group says it has been chosen to maintain the site's industrial installations and technical building equipment, as well as its fluid supplies.



In all, the contract will cover the management of some 500,000 square meters of floor space, with a workforce of over 30.000 square meters of floor space, for a workforce of over 30 employees.



In a press release, Spie states that it is also supporting the carmaker in optimizing its facilities to further improve energy efficiency.



Services began in July 2023, after a three-month start-up phase.



Spie points out that it has been associated with Mercedes-Benz for almost 25 years in areas linked to the production process.



