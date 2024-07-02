Spie: connection of a solar park in Germany

Spie announced on Tuesday that it had completed the connection of the Rimlingen solar park in Germany, located not far from the French border, to the German medium-voltage grid, thereby helping to reduce the country's carbon emissions.



The project, operated by renewable energies specialist Bürgerenergiegenossenschaft Hochwald, is equipped with around 8,500 photovoltaic modules.



It is thus expected to generate more than four million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 1,300 households.



In a press release, Spie explains that it has transformed this installation into an intelligent local network station, capable of stabilizing and regulating the voltage in the network and facilitating fault detection.



'This represents an important step in preventing faults and increasing efficiency', explains the French engineering group.



Since work was completed in August last year, the park has already produced almost three million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, avoiding the emission of over 1,200 tonnes of CO2.



