Spie: creation of a new 'Wind Power' division

Spie announces that its international subsidiary Spie Global Services Energy is to create a new 'Wind Power' operating division, to be headed by Gianluca Petraccia.



Following the acquisition of the Correll group, specialized in offshore wind energy, the creation of this new division illustrates Spie Global Services Energy's ambition to become a major international player in wind energy services.



The implementation of this strategic orientation should enable Spie to make 'a substantial contribution' to the renewable energies market.



Spie Global Services Energy will be able to count on significant and sustainable growth in a rapidly expanding wind energy sector: from 2023 to 2027, average annual growth in the sector should reach 15%, with an estimated total increase of 680 GW; by 2030, installed capacity should exceed 2,000 GW.



