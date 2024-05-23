Spie: deployment of generative AI accelerates

May 23, 2024 at 05:40 am EDT Share

Spie announced on Thursday that it is accelerating the spread of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among its customers and employees alike, notably through a collaboration with French start-up Mistral AI.



The French engineering group reports that its digital services subsidiary ICS is currently developing 'specialized business assistants', one of which has been successfully tested at a customer site and put into production for two of them.



Internally, Spie ICS has made available to its employees an interface for accessing a general-purpose large language model (LLM) that guarantees the security of the company's data.



The latter, called 'AI for all' - which can analyze or generate text or code, taking into account attachments - is already used by 400 unique monthly users, i.e. 12% of its workforce.



Building on this experience, Spie ICS says it has trained nine of its customers in generative AI during innovation committees, two of whom are now testing its 'AI for all' model.



The multi-technical services group says it is also collaborating with Mistral AI, whose models it has already deployed for its own uses, as well as for one of its customers.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.