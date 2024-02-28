Spie: development of a floating wind farm

Spie has announced that its subsidiary Spie Industrie is playing an active role in the development of floating wind farms in Occitanie, by designing, manufacturing and installing the electrical system for theFEH(FloatingElectricalHub) float.



This system will connect the floating wind turbines of the EolMed pilot farm in Port-La-Nouvelle to the onshore grid.



This project, implemented by the energy company Qair, is one of three pilot farms in the Mediterranean Sea, and will produce almost 110 million kWh per year - equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a town like Narbonne (population 50,000) - once it is commissioned in the 3rd quarter of 2025.



With this project, Spie Industrie is pursuing its commitment to the development of a French renewable energy industry," says Xavier deNoblens, department manager at Spie Industrie.



