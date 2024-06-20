Spie: energy savings for RTE

On Thursday, Spie announced that it had reduced energy consumption by 25% at the Grand Est regional headquarters of RTE, the French electricity transmission network operator.



The engineering group explains that it has implemented several initiatives to reduce the energy consumption of the operator's building stock, notably at its Villers-lès-Nancy headquarters.



In addition to reducing the average temperature inside the buildings, Spie has devised a system that enables the entire site to switch to reduced consumption in real time.



The company also reports that it has replaced old equipment with more efficient ones, and switched the lighting in three buildings to LEDs.



Thanks to these actions, energy consumption at the Villers-lès-Nancy regional headquarters has fallen by 25% compared with 2021.



Spie was chosen by RTE in 2022 for a five-year multi-technical maintenance contract covering 21 buildings, representing a total surface area of 82,500 m2, including 20,000 m2 for the head office alone.



