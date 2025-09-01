Spie announces that its Polish subsidiary Spie Stangl Technik has completed the installation of electrical and low-voltage systems for The Form, a 46,000 m² office building with nearly 30,000 m² of leasable office space in central Warsaw.



The Form has an electronic access system implemented by Spie Stangl Technik, using physical and virtual access cards integrated with Apple and Google Wallet, one of the first solutions of its kind in Poland.



Spie Stangl Technik developed a detailed design that includes complete medium and low voltage installations, as well as a centralized lighting control system, fire safety installations, and security systems for people and property.



With nine floors and two underground levels, this office building has two independent medium-voltage power supply systems with transformers with a total capacity of 4 MVA (megavolt amperes).