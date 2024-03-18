Spie: new CFO at Global Services Energy

Spie Global Services Energy, Spie's international subsidiary, announces the appointment of Jérôme Violard as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective as of January 1, 2024.



Jérome Violard joined SPIE Global Services Energy in 2003 as Administrative and Financial Director for subsidiaries in Angola. In 2008, he was assigned to the United Arab Emirates as Administrative and Financial Director for the Middle East Asia-Pacific zone.



From 2020, Jérôme Violard will be Group Financial Control Director, supporting the subsidiaries SPIE Nederland, SPIE Belgium and SPIE Global Services Energy.



During his 34 years with SPIE, Jérôme Violard has acquired solid financial experience in the construction and energy sectors, which he will put to good use in his new position.



