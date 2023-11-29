Spie: new framework contract with EDF in the nuclear sector

On Wednesday, Spie announced the signing of a new framework contract with EDF to ensure the safety and performance of its operating nuclear power plants.



The engineering group states that the agreement covers the provision of design and general electrical installation (GEI) services as part of the major refurbishment of France's 900 MW, 1300 MW, 1450 MW and 1650 MW (EPR) nuclear power plants.



This new five-year framework contract, with a three-year option, was won as part of a joint venture called 'Soline', alongside its long-standing partner Eiffage.



The contract was signed today by Luc Rémont, CEO of EDF, and Gauthier Louette, CEO of Spie, at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) currently taking place in Paris.



Spie recalls that it began its historic collaboration with EDF back in 1952, at the start of the French civil nuclear program.



